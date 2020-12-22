UPSC Civil Services – One of the best career options after graduation

Know everything about Civil Services as a career option after graduation with RAU'S IAS

Are you going to graduate from college soon and wondering what’s next?

Are you caught up exploring various career options after graduation?

The good thing is that these days there are numerous career options available to pursue after any academic stream, but, the problem is that vast majority of students do not have an inclination towards a specific career or job.

Students are inclined towards the idea of starting their careers, becoming financially independent and exploring the world outside their classrooms; but it is difficult for them to narrow down on a career or find a job that aligns with their interests and skills.

At the same time, there are plenty of young professionals who picked up a job in one or the other business functions like business management, engineering, accounting, HRM, designing, IT, data analytics, etc., and after a few years of working are again exploring career options which provide job satisfaction and meaningful purpose in life!

The decision you make after graduating college is crucial for both your career and personal growth.

Do you know about Civil Services as a career option?

In the last few years, we have seen a large number of college graduates and young professionals after having experienced the lure of corporate jobs in MNCs, considering to join the Civil Services of India.

The number of applicants appearing in the Civil Services Exam (CSE) of India has more than doubled in the last few years.

When it comes to career choices, the Civil Services of India has always been considered the best career choice for Arts graduates! But, of late, graduates and young professionals from Science, Commerce, Business Management, etc., all have started appearing for UPSC Civil Services Exam (CSE) to get into the prestigious Civil Services of India.

This phenomenon has now been accelerated further by COVID Pandemic which has resulted in loss of jobs for millions of people who were employed in private sector.

Why is Civil Services of India considered as a dream career by so many?

UPSC Civil Services Exam paves the way for becoming an IAS, IPS, IFS, IRS (20+ jobs/services) officer. The wide variety of jobs within the ambit of the Civil Services offer greater sphere of authority and power than any other services in India. Civil services offer the rare opportunity to satisfy personal ambition as well as indulge in social welfare.

Civil Services encompass all that a person aspires for:

Job Satisfaction should be the most important terms of reference for anyone working in any sector. A famous quote should sum it up – If I couldn’t see the upside, I couldn’t be bothered, and as soon as I couldn’t see the upside in that job I started looking elsewhere.”

should be the most important terms of reference for anyone working in any sector. A famous quote should sum it up – Opportunity to participate in nation building and make a difference in the lives of people.

Diversity of work : Civil servants contribute in the decision making process of country, represent the nation at world forums, maintain the of law and order, participate in developmental work, travel the lengths and breadths of the country meeting different types of people, etc., etc.

: Civil servants contribute in the decision making process of country, represent the nation at world forums, maintain the of law and order, participate in developmental work, travel the lengths and breadths of the country meeting different types of people, etc., etc. Salary : Since the 7th pay commission, salaries of the Civil Servants have come at par with those in the corporate sector. Apart from the pay scale, the perks and subsidies provided to civil servants are excellent.

: Since the 7th pay commission, salaries of the Civil Servants have come at par with those in the corporate sector. Apart from the pay scale, the perks and subsidies provided to civil servants are excellent. Civil Services are considered symbols of great power and prestige .

and . Job Security: Civil servants cannot be fired easily and that offers them a deep sense of job security. Once selected, civil servants work till the age of 60 and it is possible to get an extension.

A person who wants to participate closely in the process of building society and wants to bring about positive social change should certainly try for Indian Civil Services. There is nothing better than this! Learn about Benefits of UPSC preparation.

How to get selected into the Civil Services of India?

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) conducts the Civil Services Exam (CSE) every year to recruit for the various civil services. CSE checks the knowledge of an aspirants in three different formats or stages.

In the first stage, i.e., UPSC Prelims Exam, UPSC tests knowledge in MCQ format. The whole idea is to separate wheat from chaff, to filter serious candidates from the crowd. In the second stage, UPSC Mains Exam, the knowledge is tested in subjective format, where your written expression gets tested. This is made difficult by constraining the examinee to word limit. One not only has to have knowledge but also has to acquire the skill to put that knowledge on paper in specified word limit and time. Acquiring skill of answer writing is the tricky part as it needs time and lots of practice to develop. This comes with time and is not something which can be acquired over the weekend. The third stage of testing of a candidate is in the form of Personality Test, which is commonly called as UPSC Interview. The focus here is to test the personality attributes of a candidates. How articulate the candidate is i.e. verbal expression, body language, truthfulness, courage of conviction and likewise other attributes, of course the platform to test these attributes is again knowledge based. These attributes also can’t be developed in a short time. Some of them are inherent in personality and some can be acquired. Verbal skills to communicate, body language etc. are the acquired skills which should be worked upon by an aspirant alongside academic preparations.

For preparing for any exam the first requirement is to know about what one has to study, the UPSC Syllabus. UPSC has defined the syllabus separately for Prelims and Mains exams. However, the preparations are not to be done separately for these two stages. We can loosely say that Prelims syllabus is a subset of Mains syllabus. You can access the syllabus and other information about UPSC exam from this link https://www.rauias.com/about-civil-services-exam/upsc-syllabus/

Civil Services Exam (CSE) conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is considered to be one of the toughest exams in the world. The result of this exam is less than 1%. But remember,

