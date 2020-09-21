Rau’s IAS live-online classes for IAS exam come to UPSC aspirants’ rescue during pandemic times

A name unmatched in the education sector: Rau’s IAS now goes digital with online classes

Education Sector is one of the critical sectors which also has been significantly distressed by Corona pandemic. The worst affected are the students preparing for competitive examinations such as UPSC Civil Services Exam (CSE). UPSC aspirants are largely dependent on coaching institutes for IAS preparations and are accustomed to physical classroom style of teaching. The lockdown restrictions imposed to fight the spread of COVID-19 have severely limited their options to take quality guidance.

Consequent to the restrictions imposed by the government on conduct of class room teaching, Rau’s IAS Study Circle has proactively adapted to online teaching methodology to ensure that Rau’s students’ preparations for IAS exam do not get hampered.

When nationwide lockdown was announced, universities, schools and institutes were directed to shut down operations. Students had no option but to confine themselves into the safety of their homes and continue studying under own arrangements. While other institutions were still figuring out the course of action to meet this unprecedented situation, Rau’s IAS Study Circle swiftly adapted to online teaching methodology which prevented any academic loss for its students.

Interactive-Online classes for IAS exam

Rau’s IAS Interactive-Online classes enable teachers to teach in exactly the same manner as they used to teach in the classrooms in offline mode. Interaction between students and teachers is the same as an offline class since students are able to ask and clarify doubts from the teacher.

Also, this interaction between students and teacher is multiparty i.e. all the students can see each other and listen to others student’s doubts thereby making learning more participative. The multiparty interaction enables teachers to read the online class (are students confused, should more examples be used to clear concepts, etc.) and customize the delivery of their content to suit the online classroom dynamic.

Rau’s IAS Study Circle is the first IAS coaching academy which has pioneered in teaching through interactive-online classes. For Rau’s IAS, just organizing information for delivery isn’t teaching but teaching is all that can be done to ensure that the students learn the concepts and acquire skills to use those under practical settings (UPSC Prelims exam and UPSC Mains exam).

To replicate the offline experience, Rau’s IAS has created its E-learn platform to offer everything that has been part of the physical classroom experience. Rau’s IAS online learning platform (elearn.rauias.com) enables:

Teachers to assign homework (objective and written) to help students revise daily.

Assessment: Regular class tests are conducted to check if students are succeeding at the goals for which they started learning.

Doubt Solving: We understand that in every classroom there are students who don't ask doubts fearing that they may be the only one struggling. The platform takes care of those students as well by giving them access to ask their teachers questions even after class. The platform has been, in fact, tailor made with special focus on doubts solving and discussions. It focuses on increasing interactions between teachers and students. Students can also engage in group discussions and improve through Peer learning.

Video back-up of Live-online classes is provided: All live lectures are subsequently made available as recorded videos so students could watch them again to revise concepts.

Access is given to more teaching and testing resources like the current affairs videos, test discussion videos, class notes, study material, current affairs magazines, UPSC Prelims Test Series and UPSC Mains Test Series, etc.

With the conduct of interactive-online classes and delivery of coursework through Rau’s IAS E-learn platform, Rau’s IAS students feel absolutely no difference between online and offline learning experience.

Quality guidance is now available to everyone at the touch of a button

We understand, that UPSC aspirants come from all walks of lives, from different background and therefore their approach to studies is different.

Many UPSC aspirants prepare for the IAS exam while balancing work, college education and family life which may make juggling between that and time bound physical classes, difficult.

For conventional classroom coaching, students have to travel to campus, but with the online coaching, guidance is available within the safe confines of their homes.

Many IAS aspirants reside in far flung areas and commuting to campus to attend physical classes six times a week is impractical and taxing.

Another issue is that, for some students learning outcomes may be thwarted by societal distractions and they’d like to study via an alternate medium to stay focused.

Some learners have a unique learning style and pace.

Rau’s IAS Online courses for UPSC exam provide a unique avenue for IAS aspirants to juggle the demands of their daily lives on their scarce time and other resources, while still being able to prepare for and crack IAS exam.

Generally speaking, for working professionals, parents, international students, students with disabilities and students located in far flung areas, an IAS course delivered online by Rau’s IAS (experts in the field of UPSC Civil Services coaching) can be hugely beneficial.

Also, during these pandemic conditions, all students who wish to socially distance themselves and study from the safety of their home, can also take advantage of Rau’s IAS online courses.

The future of Online IAS coaching

One must understand that education requires “high-quality guidance” from teachers. Technology is ‘‘just’’ a medium. High quality guidance can be delivered by teachers effectively online as well if they are trained to use technology appropriately. We have trained our teachers to use instructional technology to teach and resolve doubts. Our teachers are proficient to use technology to enhance student learning outcomes through active student engagement, collaborative learning and frequent feedback to evaluate teaching absorption.

Rau’s IAS has integrated technology in its instruction and curriculum. Rau’s IAS online classes make students feel like they are in the classroom.

There is no denying the fact that students have to depend on online teaching for the time being as that is the only available medium of learning, but we feel that online teaching will be a practical solution for many, even after the pandemic.

From student’s feedback regarding the efficacy of online classes and online learning experience as a whole, it is evident that Rau’s IAS Online course has emerged as an effective and reliable solution for preparing for UPSC exam.

Rau’s IAS provides flexibility for students to switch from Hybrid (Online) to On-campus (Offline) course after the lockdown!

To learn more about GSI Hybrid (Online) Program, click here https://bit.ly/GSI-Online-Page

