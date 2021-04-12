Rau’s IAS has the best team of teachers for UPSC IAS Preparation: Rau’s IAS Coaching Review

You must be using a set of parameters to identify an institute which will meet your expectations to study for UPSC civil services exam. What, in your opinion, are those parameters to find the best IAS coaching institute? Are they:

The most important parameter which should guide you when selecting the best institute for UPSC IAS exam preparation is the Quality of teaching. Every other parameter comes second.

What defines Quality of teaching?

It is the collective efforts of the best teachers who have worked as a team for significant number of years to create a learning ecosystem which effectively caters to the needs of students preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination .

We, at Rau’s IAS, have consciously created a learning ecosystem that is based on delivering superior Quality of teaching.

Let us explain.

First, you require a team of best teachers not just one or two big names to prepare for the IAS exam. We all know that in order to clear the exam you have to be good at all topics which are mentioned in the syllabus. Students fail because their preparation is lopsided and this leads to failure in the examination. So, when you make a decision try to know about the entire team of teachers and not just one or two big names.

Second, teachers should have worked as a team for a significant period of time. The learning of various topics of the syllabus are inter-disciplinary in nature. Hence, teachers should have a clear understanding where they need to stop and where the next teacher will take up so that there are no gaps in the understanding of the students. When teachers regularly switch from one institute to another, they leave many gaps in their teaching (due to lack of team work) and this causes problems to the students.

Third, student-teacher ratio should be low so that students can solve their doubts in the class itself. It is the basic right of a student to study in a class where his/her doubts are not lost because of the batch size. Most of the reputed civil services institutes have a batch size of 400 or 500. If you are studying in a class this big, you will not be in a position to get your doubts solved. We, at Rau’s IAS have small batch size of 100 students only. And this has ensured that all doubts of the students are cleared in the class itself.

Fourth, teachers should encourage students to ask their doubts and make an extra effort to solve them. This is again dependent on the class size. If you are studying in a class of 500 students, it is not possible. Rau’s IAS has created a team of teachers which is benefitted by small batch size and these teachers envision the core value of the institute by ensuring that all the queries of the students are solved.

Fifth, the teachers should be approachable. It has been seen that teachers at many institutes work in multiple institutes and hence, they do not feel associated with students of any one of them. Teachers at Rau’s IAS work exclusively with Rau’s IAS and hence, they nurture the feeling that student are theirs. This makes them more accessible; they make more effort to reach out to them and address their queries as soon as possible.

Sixth, teachers should check the progress of the students through regular testing. You would be surprised to know that there are hardly any institute, except for Rau’s IAS, where teachers conduct class tests, evaluate answers and keep a tab on students’ progress. This attention to learning curve of the students is unique to Rau’s IAS. This is also the best empirical method to check how well a student is learning.

Last, but not the least, every single teacher should be your role model for that subject. Teachers, at Rau’s IAS, are experts in teaching the subject as per the requirement for the examination. They have decades of experience training thousands of students to ace this prestigious examination and they update themselves regularly by analysing the UPSC papers. They know this exam, they know what will be easy for you and what may trouble you, they also know how to make trickiest concept crystal clear in your mind. In this endeavour, every single teacher of Rau’s IAS will be your role model for that particular subject.

At Rau’s IAS, we put the interest of our students on top by teaching them in small batch sizes and by a team of best teachers who is dedicated to its students’ learning and goal of succeeding in the UPSC IAS exam.

We reached out to our students who are studying with us and we asked them about their experience of studying at Rau’s IAS. We believe that our students are the best ambassadors of the core value that we so preciously nurture at Rau’s IAS.

So, we present to you a sneak peek into unadulterated experience of students of Rau’s IAS which will help you to understand why Rau’s IAS is the best choice for you to prepare for the UPSC civil services exam.”

