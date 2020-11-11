Getting An MBA Degree – The New Normal?

Know more to get your MBA Degree and shine this 2020 - 2021

According to reports, ~ 86% of corporations across the world planned to hire MBA graduates.*

But what is it about MBA/ Management graduates that’s so appealing to employers?

Management graduates have –

Problem-solving skills, making them great assets. Business acumen Critical thinking skills An understanding of the digital impact on businesses Ability to build, sustain and expand a network of people

Understanding the supply-demand gap when it comes to qualified management professionals, upGrad, India’s largest online higher education company, has partnered with top national and global universities to deliver management and MBA programs in an online and blended learning format.

These programs are curated by top faculties, along with industry experts to ensure that the learners get a perfect blend of industry and academia.

Global MBA degrees –

Liverpool Business School provides a WES-recognised MBA degree, and their Global MBA program in association with upGrad offers six specialisations, allowing the learner to choose a domain of their choice. On successful program completion, learners would be awarded a PGP in Management from IMT Ghaziabad, and an MBA degree from Liverpool Business School, UK, along with alumni status from these universities.

Program duration – 20 months

The MBA (Global) program offered by Deakin Business School, Australia, on the other hand, is a 2 year program for senior professionals. Deakin Business School is accredited by AACSB, EQUIS and is WES-recognised. On successful program completion, learners will receive dual alumni status from IMT Ghaziabad and Deakin Business School, along with a PGP in Management and an MBA degree from the respective universities.

The current batch of the Global MBA programs by upGrad have learners who work at top companies like PWC Dubai, Indigo Airlines, Maruti, Amazon, E&Y, and have work experience ranging from 3-10+ years, making it a very diverse batch of professionals.

Business Analytics :

Understand the importance of data in daily decision making? Become a data-driven manager by enrolling for the 18-month MBA (Executive) program with Specialisation in Business Analytics by NMIMS Global Access. Enrol for this exclusive program for selected 100 learners from an A+ Grade university. **

PG Diploma in Management :

Birla Institute of Management Technology has partnered with upGrad to deliver the 2-year PG Diploma in Management. On successful program completion, learners would receive alumni status from BIMTECH, which would act as a value-add on their resumes.

Digital Finance & Banking :

If you’re fascinated by the world of banking and finance, O.P. Jindal Global University has launched an MBA program in Digital Finance & Banking, powered by upGrad. The 2-year program would equip you to reimagine India’s banking landscape, and will provide you with a certification from an A-Grade university.**

By learning online, you get to work while you study, giving you an edge over your colleagues.

*businessstudent.com

**NAAC Accreditation

