Why teenagers grow silent around parents and feel emotionally unsafe

“I needed someone to listen and understand what I was going through. I couldn’t think of anyone else but my mother. I told her what I was dealing with, but instead of understanding my emotions, she started giving me life lessons, which didn’t help at all in making me feel better. I still thought that I felt safe after sharing things with her, but it was only after a while that she used what I had shared with her against me in an argument. When I confronted her, the words that came out of her mouth were, ‘too sensitive’. Sharing my thoughts always felt like a burden since then, and I stopped sharing anything with my parents.”

For many families, exchanges like these have become painfully normal. Parents often describe their children as distant or secretive, while children describe feeling misunderstood, judged, or emotionally unheard. What appears to be simple teenage silence is often far more complex. Children rarely stop communicating all at once. Most grow quieter gradually, after repeated moments where speaking honestly no longer feels safe or meaningful.

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Some children grow quiet not because they no longer care about their parents, but because silence feels emotionally safer than communication. Silence becomes a defense mechanism for them. Today’s teenagers face constant social media exposure, online judgment, academic competition, and rising mental health struggles. Many young people feel that their parents cannot fully understand these pressures because their own childhood experiences were different. When children expect misunderstanding, they often stop explaining themselves altogether.

Another major reason why children stop expressing themselves is the fear of judgment and criticism. Phrases like “too sensitive” had it much worse than often make the child feel neglected, and they grow up believing that honesty will lead to criticism instead of understanding. This also results in the child thinking that silence protects them from disappointment, lectures, or conflict.

Emotional invalidation also creates distance between children and their parents.

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Teens may also stop talking when they feel that their emotions no longer have a safe place to exist (Image: Pexels) Teens may also stop talking when they feel that their emotions no longer have a safe place to exist (Image: Pexels)

While many parents feel that they are helping by minimising problems, children often interpret their responses as dismissal. This emotional distance leads to children feeling emotionally neglected and hence stopping expressing themselves. The effects of emotional distance often create low self-esteem, anxiety, and a sense of loneliness due to children being unable to trust or open up to anyone. Yet, the solution to this is not perfect parenting. It is quite simple.

Communication and emotional safety

What children often seek is to feel heard without any judgment, correction, or dismissal of their emotions. They want to be understood without the fear of disappointment, shame, or criticism. Communication grows where emotional safety exists. When children feel safe and understood, silence becomes unnecessary. In many homes, it is not the absence of love that is making children grow silent, but the absence of understanding and emotional neglect.

Children do not stop talking because they stop loving their parents; they stop talking when they slowly begin feeling that their emotions no longer have a safe place to exist. Silence is rarely created by one major incident. More often, it is built through small moments that may seem insignificant to adults but stay with children for years. A feeling being dismissed, a struggle being compared, a vulnerability being used in an argument, or emotions being met with criticism instead of comfort can quietly shape the way a child views communication within a home. Over time, these moments can make children believe that opening up will only lead to disappointment, misunderstanding, or judgment.

Children need someone who listens without interruption

This conversation is not about blaming parents or placing unrealistic expectations on families because parenting itself is not easy. Most parents act out of love and genuinely want the best for their children. They work hard to provide security, opportunities, and guidance because they believe they are protecting their children from future pain. However, children are not always searching for solutions, life lessons, or immediate answers. Sometimes they simply need someone who will listen without interruption and understand without dismissing their feelings.

Children may forget many things that are said to them while growing up, but they rarely forget how they were made to feel. A child who grows silent is not

asking for less love or attention. More often, they are asking for understanding, emotional safety, and reassurance that their thoughts and emotions matter.

When children feel heard and understood, silence no longer feels like protection.

(This article has inputs from Ishika Singh, 16, a Class 12 student of Ann Mary School in Dehradun).