Why it is important to pay attention to the mental health of adolescents with special needs

By Alisha Lalljee

More than ever before, the pandemic has highlighted the fact that our mental health is as important as our physical health. “World Mental Health Day” has been recognised by the World Health Organisation on October 10, every year, since 1992. The theme of this year’s World Mental Health Day, set by the World Federation for Mental Health, is to make mental health and well-being for all a global priority.

Mental health is a state of emotional, psychological, physical, and social well-being. To be in prime mental health means to be able to focus and concentrate well, work productively, maintain healthy relationships, navigate stress, bounce back from adversity, contribute to society and realise your own potential.

It is important to take care of one’s mental health irrespective of age, gender or disability. Most individuals at some point face low moods, irritability and anxiousness and are able to overcome the same with help. Mood fluctuations, or emotional ups and downs, are a normal part of life for young people, just as they are for adults. It is normal for teenagers to feel cheerful and excited on some days, and flat, low or sad at other times.

To understand platonic and romantic relationships, and also non-verbal cues and gestures, a certain level of comprehension is required. (Source: Pexels) To understand platonic and romantic relationships, and also non-verbal cues and gestures, a certain level of comprehension is required. (Source: Pexels)

Also read | Here’s why parents need to address mental health issues in children

Adolescence is a crucial period for developing social, behavioural and emotional habits important for mental well-being. Some adolescents are at greater risk of mental health conditions due to their living conditions, stigma, discrimination/exclusion, poor socio-economic status or a lack of access to quality support and services. These include adolescents living in humanitarian and fragile settings or may be adolescents with chronic illnesses or disability. Here are some circumstances where they might need additional support:

Friendship

To understand platonic and romantic relationships, and also non-verbal cues and gestures, a certain level of comprehension is required. Adolescents with special needs may often not be able to read between the lines and thus making friends may not always be easy for them.

Career

After completion of education, certain special adolescents may work with their parents in sheltered facilities or take up vocational employment. Not all individuals with special needs are able to work in inclusive settings post-education. Here, the lack of career goals or an inability to pursue desires would lead to a lack of motivation in the adolescent.

Advertisement

Also read | The hidden side of the pandemic on children with mental disabilities

Relationships

Most adolescents would generally speak about relationships or being attracted or infatuated towards someone. Special adolescents would feel the same way. However, they would not always be able to express themselves well. They may also sometimes get conscious about their feelings, which would cause them awkwardness.

It is a myth that special teens are naïve and do not have the same emotions as a neuro-typical teenager. Special teens have the same emotional, physical, behavioural and hormonal changes. They also crave friendships, deep conversations, intimate relationships and have sexual desires. As caregivers, one must look out for the following and provide additional support when necessary:



Rejection

Advertisement

Adolescence is a phase where validation and acceptance becomes a very important part of the life of a teenager. Special adolescents may feel inferior if they suffer from speech related issues or a different gait. Certain adolescents may reject themselves or their potential, whereas some may face rejection from the peers.

Also read | Parenting during pandemic

Comparison

Adolescence is a phase where most students compare and compete with their peers. At this time, individuals with disabilities may feel inferior to their peers. This would lead to a lower self-esteem and self-image which would have adverse effects on their mental health.

Social anxiety

It refers to the anxiety faced in a social situation where it is important to speak to a person or a group of people. This may involve sharing thoughts, discussing ideas and reviewing opinions. It is a fear that does not go away and affects everyday activities, self-confidence, self-image, self-esteem, relationships and work or school life.

Also read | How to be a good support system for your specially-abled child

Advertisement

According to research, around 14 per cent of adolescents in India suffer from depression.



This is one in around seven adolescents. The statistics, however, are higher in case of special adolescents, who are often victims of bullying, ragging and sometimes their own thoughts.

Advertisement

Adolescence is not an easy time for the teen or parent. The only way to deal with the needs and problems at this age is to know about them and be ready to face them. Parent-adolescent conflicts that cause insecure and unstable feelings have a linear association with pubertal maturity. Understanding and dealing with these conflicts positively could help the special adolescent be more responsive and socially aware.

If a parent or caregiver feels that they are seeing changes in the adolescents behaviour, with regard to mood fluctuations or low moods, irritability, anxiousness, not wanting to socialise or meet anyone, refusal to go to school, college or step out of the house, appetite changes or sleep disturbances, it is essential to seek professional help from a Mental health professional post noticing these red flags.

Advertisement

Alisha Lalljee is a psychologist, special educator & psychotherapist practising in Bandra, Mumbai. Her column will appear in the first week of every month.

For all the latest Parenting News, download Indian Express App.