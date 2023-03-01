What makes artist Nalini Malani’s seminal artwork ‘In Search of Vanished Blood’ essential viewing

First showcased at the prestigious art festival of Documenta in 2012 in Kassel, Germany, in the seminal work Malani surrounds the viewers with rotating mylar cylinders hung from the ceiling bleed with figures painted on its transparent surface, and showcased alongside a multi-channel video. (Pic source: Wiki Commons)

Artist: Nalini Malani

Work: In Search of Vanished Blood

Where it can be viewed: In the collection of Tate, UK

Considered a pioneer of experimental video art in India, in this video installation, Malani reflects on the condition of women and on a larger spectrum the social and societal apathy. First showcased at the prestigious art festival of Documenta in 2012 in Kassel, Germany, in the seminal work Malani surrounds the viewers with rotating mylar cylinders hung from the ceiling bleed with figures painted on its transparent surface, and showcased alongside a multi-channel video.