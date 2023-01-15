Weird questions children ask

Childhood is the time for curiosity, exploration and relentless questions. Three children’s writers on the whackiest questions they have faced at reading sessions from their young audience.

Brat (staring at me): Why is your one eye half closed?

Me: Because it’s feeling sleepy and was awake all night.

Ranjit Lal, author, environmentalist and birdwatcher

This was when my first book Simply Nanju (Duckbill, 2016) had come out and I was at a reading organised by Funky Rainbow bookstore in Bengaluru.

— “Miss, how long did it take you to write the book?” a little boy pipes up at the reading.

— “Three years,” I reply.

— “Three hours?!!”

— “No, no, three years.”

Loud “oohhhs” meet this announcement, as always, from both wide-eyed adults and children; three years is obviously a lifetime. A little later, in the throes of discussing a poster some wise soul has made that reads, ‘Stomp Out Bullying‘ scribbled inside a big shoe, another little fellow sidles up and whispers: “Aunty, can I ask you a question?”

— “Yes, of course. What is it, baba?”

— “Just wanted to know … were you very tired when you finished?”

There is no answer to such a question.

Zainab Sulaiman, author, special educator and human resource specialist

Seven-year-old: How can dinosaurs be Indian? You’re joking, right?

Me: Their fossil bones were discovered in different parts of India, which means they lived around

those places.

Child: I still can’t believe that dinosaur bones were found in our country. How come no other book

says it? You’re joking, right?

Vaishali Shroff, author and scriptwriter

