Walk of Japanese children develops differently from kids in other countries: Study

August 11, 2022 12:00:50 pm
The manner of walking, or gait, of Japanese children develops differently from that of kids in other countries, according to a study.
Gait is a complex, unconscious motor pattern, essential for most daily activities. It comprises a sequence of movements that involve the hip, knee, and foot.
Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price
A motor pattern is a particular sequence of muscle movements directed to accomplishing an external purpose.
Subscriber Only Stories
From a medical point of view, a person’s gait is critical to measure their quality of life and health status, the researchers said.
Scientists seek to understand the forces involved in gait to help treat people with movement disorders. However, in Japan, data on age-related gait parameters among children are limited.
A team of researchers at Nagoya University, and the Aichi Prefectural Mikawa Aoitori Medical and Rehabilitation Center for Developmental Disabilities, determined the normative gait pattern of Japanese children.
They used a three-dimensional (3D) gait analysis system to investigate age-related differences in lower limb movements during walking.
The study, published in the journal Scientific Reports, found that the recorded gait of Japanese elementary school children differed by age.
Although the gait patterns and gait parameters of typical Japanese children aged 6-12 are similar to those of children in other developed countries, their development differs.
The researchers found four important differences among age groups. First, there was an increase in cadence, the number of steps performed in one minute, among children in the 11–12-year-old group compared to the 6-8 year group, they said.
Second, there was also a decrease in step and stride length among children aged 11–12 years compared to those aged 9–10 years, according to the researchers.
Third, children 11-12 years had less range of motion of the knee during the gait cycle, they said. Fourth, as children aged, a higher plantarflexion moment was observed, which is the motion when a person points their toes at the start of the walking movement.
“We believe that differences in lifestyle, build, and cultural factors all affect Japanese children’s gait,” said Tadashi Ito from the Nagoya University.
“This is not likely to affect the health of Japanese children. But it does indicate characteristics different from those of children in other countries,” Ito said.
The finding provides an important tool for assessing normal and pathological gait and can determine the effectiveness of orthopedic treatment and rehabilitation for gait disorders.
For all the latest Parenting News, download Indian Express App.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Parenting News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Aamir Khan responds to boycott Laal Singh Chaddha trend: 'If people don't want to see my film, I would...'
Shah Rukh Khan thought Chak De! India was 'worst film', Salman Khan refused to do it: 'I had an issue with climax...'
Five states that refused to join India after IndependencePremium
To recoup likely Bihar losses, BJP moves UP ace to 3 key statesPremium
Will Nitish be PM face in 2024? Why that’s easier said than donePremium
Latest News
‘Ashish Nehra is right now preparing for UK Prime Minister Elections. So Chill’: Sehwag trolls Pakistani political commentator
Walk of Japanese children develops differently from kids in other countries: Study
Cattle smuggling case: TMC leader, close aide of CM Mamata Banerjee Anubrata Mondal taken to CBI office for questioning
Gulshan Devaiah says it’s ‘ridiculous’ to debate about whether his Badhaai Do character should’ve been played by queer actor
Speculation about my replacement politically motivated, makes my position stronger: Karnataka CM Bommai
SSC Recruitment 2022: Application form released for Sub-Inspector vacancies; check how to apply, deadline
Noida detective agency illegally sold over 1,000 call logs to customers in marital or family dispute cases: Police
Explained: Can the spread of monkeypox be stopped?
Mentor Murali guides jumps squad to success
‘Undemocratic, authoritarian’: Congress leader Digvijay Singh on Lal Singh Chaddha boycott trend
Sonam Kapoor aces maternity fashion in an off-shoulder ensemble
Lok Ayukta to private forests, the 11 lapsed ordinances that Kerala Governor refused to sign on