scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, April 27, 2022
Must Read

Five Things: The habit of a notebook; summer workshops at Prithvi Theatre; how to tell a story, and more

Theatre, art, and shows to stay abreast with contemporary parenting

By: Parenting Desk | New Delhi |
April 27, 2022 4:36:28 pm
notebook, exhibition, creative writing workshop, theatre, things to do with kids, activities for kids, parenting, indian express newsCarrying forward the idea of writing, is the Collins-ACK Online Creative Writing Workshop for children (8+ years) starting in May. (Representational image/Getty)

Art of the Notebook

German composer Beethoven carried it. Well-known author Mark Twain took one everywhere he travelled. Even mathematician S Ramanujan’s theories are famously documented in them. You guessed it right – it’s the notebook! We all know what immeasurable use a notebook is – to write that important thought, to make that to-do list, to doodle, draw, ramble. It teaches us that an i-pad need not have all the answers, and that working with our hands is a good thing.

Recently, English naturalist Charles Darwin’s missing notebooks, of the 1930s, returned home to Cambridge University, 22 years after they were last seen. His pocket-size books carried notes on the Galapagos Island that would inspire his theory of evolution and natural selection.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
ALSO READ |Five Things: A weekly curation of events and news about all things related to your child

Even as New Delhi hosts the India Art Fair, in Venice, Italy, the world’s oldest art fair has just opened. There too, a notebook, has inspired the theme for the entire exhibition. Themed on British-Mexican surrealist painter-novelist Leonora Carrington’s 48-page book, The Milk of Dreams, the exhibition had artists from all over the world presenting art through various mediums. Carrington’s book has been inspired by her notebook in which she drew and wrote about magical characters – one who eats walls and his head turns into a house; a boy who makes friends with a crocodile; another who has wings for ears.

Best of Express Premium

As MNS seizes loudspeaker issue, Uddhav...Premium
As MNS seizes loudspeaker issue, Uddhav...
Three years, 42 camps: Chhattisgarh tak...Premium
Three years, 42 camps: Chhattisgarh tak...
Ex-Governor Satya Pal Malik’s bri...Premium
Ex-Governor Satya Pal Malik’s bri...
On inflation, RBI has been behind the c...Premium
On inflation, RBI has been behind the c...
More Premium Stories
the milk of dreams, book, cover, parenting news (Photo: Amazon.com)

The notebook, therefore, allows for the opening of so many worlds, which we never imagined exists, where we can all be transformed and be something or someone else. Be sure to carry one with you at all times, you never know what will inspire the world.

ALSO READ |Who are India’s science girls and are you afraid of the letter Z? Read and find out

Write Turn

Carrying forward the idea of writing, is the Collins-ACK Online Creative Writing Workshop for children (8+ years) starting in May. Through the six-day, hour-long sessions, participants will learn the basics of writing, how to create characters, build a world around them, and find new ways to tell their stories. Organised by publishing houses HarperCollins and Amar Chitra Katha Pvt Ltd, these workshops will help children enhance their communication skills and give them the confidence of self-expression. For details, mail: workshops@ack-media.com or marketing.collins@harpercollins.co.in or call +917093131854.

All Work and More Play

Starting May 1, Summertime@Prithvi is back, with a host of workshops for children, age group 6 to 16. For nearly three decades, Mumbai’s Prithvi Theatre has been engaging with children through these sessions of dance, acting and storytelling. Primarily conducted in English and Hindi, these two-hour sessions will be anchored by theatre personalities. Look up this fun one called ‘Ride With Newton’, where science meets art. There are engaging demos and experiments in art that will help a child explore the real world artistically. Don’t forget to pick up membership cards for your child, who can get free entry into the theatre for all of their plays. For registration, visit: http://prithvitheatre.org

What to Watch

Can there be anything more endearing than a young robin who is raised by a family of mice. She feels completely out of place and her only wish in life is to be a mouse. While it was inspired by Christmas baubles and pushes the boundaries with felt animation, Robin Robin also has songs about slime and toenails and all things mice! Streaming now on Netflix.

ALSO READ |OUP launches campaign to encourage reading among kids

Books and More

Meanwhile, if anyone thinks libraries are dead, let your fears be put to rest. Shefali Malhotra, founder of bukmuk.com, has been getting children from toddlers to teens to read again. For a free sign-up you can see their entire collection of over 20,000 books. Their subscription plans are Rs 899 for a month and Rs 2,499 for three months. You can get up to six books at a time, anywhere in India. For more details, contact: 8130286286, or visit them at: http://www.instagram.com/bukmuklibrary

For all the latest Parenting News, download Indian Express App.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Parenting News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Apr 27: Latest News

Advertisement