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The architecture of belonging

Why third spaces matter

belongingThe cost of loneliness for our children is obvious.
Written by: Shelja Sen
7 min readJul 20, 2026 12:25 PM IST First published on: Jul 20, 2026 at 12:25 PM IST

“I do not have any friends in school. Nobody likes me,” says the five-year-old boy with a matter-of-fact shrug of his shoulders. He continues making his “wildlife sanctuary” with all the animal models in my room. The only hint of pain I see is in the way his eyes dart at me and then back at his animals. I want to give him a hug, but I have learned that witnessing pain with my presence is more important than any quick fixes. I observe that all the animals are in pairs or in little groups. I wonder aloud, “Kabir, what are you making?” He says, “I am designing a place where everybody has a friend. Nobody feels ‘nobody likes me.’” As I watch him place each animal with care, I sigh and wonder at the painful drama of unbelonging and exclusion.

In our organisation, we work with children and young people up to the age of 25. A recurring theme is “loneliness,” “not belonging,” “feeling left out,” “isolation,” or “feeling invisible” across the ages. A young man in high school confides, “I feel like a ghost in my school. Everyone looks through me.” A young woman from a small town, who started college in a big city, admits, “There are days I go without speaking to anyone. As if I do not exist.” Behind these words, I hear the echo of little Kabir, “Nobody likes me.”

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