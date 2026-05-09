‘My teen asks AI everything’: On raising agentic kids in the age of AI

The question I get asked most often these days, by parents sitting across from me in my practice, is some version of this: “My teenager asks AI everything. Should I be worried?” My answer hasn’t changed in two years of being asked it: that depends entirely on what happens after they get the answer.

This is the conversation most of us are not having. We are debating screen time, academic dishonesty, and whether ChatGPT is making teenagers lazy. These are not unimportant questions. But they are the wrong ones to start with. The deeper question, the one that will actually shape the kind of adults our teenagers become, is whether they are learning to think, or simply learning to ask.

There is something worth grieving in the shift that has quietly taken place. For most of human history, parents were the primary source of knowledge in a child’s life. We were the encyclopedia, the compass, the answer key. That authority has not just been challenged; it has been structurally displaced. A fifteen-year-old with a smartphone now has access to more information, more instantly, than any generation before them.

When a teenager uses AI to explore an idea independently, test their reasoning, and receive immediate feedback on their thinking, something psychologically valuable can happen.

Psychologists call it self-efficacy, the felt sense that “I can figure things out”. It is one of the strongest predictors of resilience and long-term motivation we know of. Used well, AI can build it. The trouble is that “used well” is doing enormous work in that sentence.

Judgement is not built from clean answers. It is built from sitting with uncertainty long enough to form your own view. From weighing two imperfect options and committing to one. From making a call, getting it wrong, and living with what that teaches you. That process is uncomfortable. It is supposed to be. No tool, however sophisticated, can do it for a teenager without also taking something from them, something that cannot easily be given back.

When I work with adolescents who have begun outsourcing not just information but decisions to AI, what I notice is not laziness. It is something subtler and more concerning: a growing unfamiliarity with their own judgement. They have stopped trusting the friction. This is where parents come in, not in the way many assume.

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The parenting response to AI is not surveillance, restriction, or competition. It is what I call agentic parenting: the deliberate practice of deepening a teenager’s thinking rather than replacing it. Not stepping back, but stepping differently.

In practical terms, this means resisting the urge to be the authority in the room. When your teenager brings you a decision, a dilemma, or something they have just looked up, your job is not to confirm or correct. It is to ask the next question. Do you actually agree with that, or does it just sound right? What part of this are you still uncertain about? What would you lose if you went with that option? These questions do not require you to know more than the AI. They require you to know your child and to take their thinking seriously enough to push it one step further.

You are not the encyclopedia anymore. But you are the person who knows the context behind the question your teenager is actually asking. You are the one who can sit with them in genuine moral complexity without rushing to resolve it. You are the emotional anchor in moments when the right answer does not exist. AI can produce options. It cannot hold your child accountable for the one they choose. It cannot look them in the eye. It cannot show them, by example, what careful thinking in the face of a hard problem actually looks like. That remains irreducibly yours.

The goal of parenting was never to raise children who follow instructions well. It was always to raise people capable of navigating a complicated world with judgment, confidence, and some measure of ethical seriousness. AI does not change that goal. It simply raises the stakes — and makes the question more urgent.

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Your teenager already has access to extraordinary tools. The question worth bringing to your next conversation with them is a simple one: are we building the habit of thinking, or the habit of asking? Both have their place. But only one of them will be there in the moments when there is no tool to consult, only themselves. That is still the moment we are parenting towards. It always has been.