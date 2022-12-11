How to talk to your tween about the birds and the bees?

How and when do we introduce children to the birds and the bees? What is the right age to have ‘that talk’ with your child about sex? 5 per cent of pre-adolescents get their information about matters sexual from their mothers and 1 per cent from their fathers. Sex is the most natural process in the world but we are so bad at talking about it. Children grow up with insufficient information about their bodies and sometimes grow up with a sense of shame.

Should the conversation be led by the child? Should it follow a developmental agenda? Quite naturally, it starts with questions about gender differences and body changes. Small children are fascinated with their own bodies and those of others. They are into touching themselves and we need to know how to deal with this, to be able to distract them and not punish them. It is so important to not connect shame with children’s bodies as it affects how they relate to their body and themselves. Shame, as many of us are aware, is felt even at a young age.

ALSO READ | How to raise confident teenagers

Parents need to prepare their children, and schools have to introduce information and discussion about puberty and the changes the students will experience, before children undergo these changes. Of course, it all depends on how it is done. Vanita, a student, recounts, ‘Our first sex education class was in the sixth grade and that was co-ed, we weren’t divided according to gender. We were shown a Disney video on menstruation, so it wasn’t great. Snow White became Snow Red — it was such a funny video, she’s like combing her hair and she’s having cramps, it was hysterical! Of course, now all the girls we know get their information from the internet!’

There are schools that are approaching this with sensitivity and care and getting it right. Rajani Khanduja, a counsellor at St Mary’s, shared that ‘Sessions on menstruation and hygiene: intensively with the girls, and we start with class four’. On why it is done separately for boys and girls, Rajani adds, ‘We start with the girls separately first because it’s sudden and intense and we don’t know how they are going to respond. There is no silence around it. Class nine presented an assembly on and the whole pad thing.’ demystifying menstruation and the whole pad thing.’

ALSO READ | Why it’s important that your child gets enough sleep

Janani, a teacher and counsellor at the Shri Ram School in Gurgaon, recounts her experience of breaking the silence around periods and extending that understanding to parents. ‘It started with two kids running around in school, looking for pads, not being able to find them — and in their frustration they came up with the idea of a “period box”. They decided to have a circle time on it, and asked questions — why are there no pads accessible in the classroom? Why do we have to go to the nurse and ask for a pad which is then given to us wrapped in newspaper, or worse, a black plastic bag? One of the kids said, “It’s shameful if we have to feel shameful about this, after all the growing-up workshops we have had.”

Janani recounts how the girls first had a circle time to ensure that they were all on the same page with their strategy and then brought in the boys of their class for a discussion. They swiftly organized a period box which had pads, panty liners, medication for cramps etc. There was the inevitable opening of pads, the cracking of jokes as the boys tried to get comfortable with the concept. The boys felt the box should be in the teacher’s cupboard but the girls refused. They insisted it should be placed in full sight for all to see. In their words — “We aren’t going to hide it. We will open it, we will take the pad, and none of us is going to feel embarrassed about the fact that we’re bleeding”. Once the first set of pads got over, it was the boys who volunteered to get the next set! How about that as an example of student agency!’

ALSO READ | Five books that saved me as a parent

It didn’t stop there. The boys wrote a note to the parents and informed them about their participation in the period box project. There was no dissenting voice from the parents. At a class assembly (incidentally for class eight), the principal addressed the entire staff, and the students told their teachers why they thought this was important to them and the girls told the sports teachers sitting there that — “Sir, the next time I come with my diary, I will not say I am not well, I will just tell you I have my periods. You’ve got to deal with it if you’re uncomfortable, I’m not.”

Advertisement

In sharp contrast, in another school, when the girls requested for a pad dispenser in the girls’ washroom they were dismissed summarily saying, ‘What next? A condom dispenser in the boy’s washrooms?”

Slowly but surely these developmental changes begin to happen, and are now happening earlier. Neuroscience has shed light on the link between brain functions and adolescent behaviour and it is a relief to see the rationale behind all these changes that we can understand better now.

(Extracted with permission from Aleph Book Company)

For all the latest Parenting News, download Indian Express App.