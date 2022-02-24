Thermal Breast Screening. Much needed now..

Of all cancers affecting Indian women, cancer of the breast is the most common, with an age-adjusted rate as high as 25.8 per 100,000 and mortality 12.4 per 100,000 women. Significantly, most breast cancers among Indian women are being diagnosed among the young, which makes early detection imperative for better clinical management.

So how do we deal with this health crisis crippling a large number of Indian women in the productive age group? Through increasing health awareness and availability of and access to breast screening programs and treatment facilities, we could make a positive, life-changing impact.

Though mammography and MRI are proven to be the gold standard in detecting abnormal breast lesions while screening breast tissue, there are limitations, especially in our Indian context. Machinery is expensive to install and maintain; facilities need trained personnel. More dauntingly, at-risk women need to make the effort and time to travel to the screening center, and where these are not easily accessible, many just do not make it. Given the low priority attached to women’s health in our society, plus women’s low perception of self-health itself, these factors compound the problem.

Thermal Screening Centre has recently been launched at Rainbow Hospitals, Chennai and it marks a significant improvement. Integrating Artificial Intelligence with thermal imaging, greatly reduces the chance of flaws in the interpretation of Breast Thermography.

Thermal screening is emerging as a novel tool for breast cancer diagnosis. Here too, interpretation of breast thermography is complex, requires special expertise, and has certain limitations inaccuracy. This is where the Thermal Screening Centre recently launched at Rainbow Hospitals, Chennai marks a significant improvement. By integrating Artificial Intelligence with thermal imaging, it greatly reduces the chance of flaws in the interpretation of Breast Thermography.

This can be safely used for women from the age of 18, involves no pain or radiation in a no-touch method. With its portable design, it can be used in mass screening with high efficiency of costs, time, and accuracy. At Rainbow Hospitals, we are pleased to add this service to our portfolio of comprehensive holistic women’s health solutions. We hope and believe that this will significantly alleviate the risks of cancer among women across age groups. Early detection is the key to optimal clinical outcomes in breast cancer; we request that more women be encouraged to screen and stay safe.

