Missed Vaccination? CATCH-UP TODAY.

The COVID 19 Pandemic has bought significant awareness about individuals’ health among the majority of the people. Most of us even acquired significant knowledge about infections, got familiar with terminologies like viral load, antigen, antibodies, oxygen saturation, CPAP, BiPAP, ventilator, co-morbid conditions, herd immunity, etc. But most importantly the term VACCINATION became prevalent among common people. By the end of the pandemic, most of us now believe that the vaccine against the CORONA virus has saved many lives throughout the world.

Fortunately, throughout the COVID 19 pandemic, most of the children were not severely affected by the Coronavirus for various reasons. Children were almost indoors for (away from exposure in the community) most of the pandemic period. But this has led them to miss their routine check-up visits with their pediatrician and also missed immunizations.

Children usually fall sick most of the time during their 2nd and 3rd years of age. Normally, a healthy baby who is born carries the advantage of having the protective maternal antibodies (IgG), transferred from the mother. These antibodies wane off during the latter half of infancy and the child begins to develop their own antibodies against various antigens (infective organisms) after being exposed to them.

Because of the pandemic, there has been an extension of physiological hibernation to children. So normally children who get exposed in the community via schools or public places, fall sick during their 2nd or 3rd years of age. But because of the pandemic, most of the toddlers did not get exposed to the community. Now that children started going to schools, they are getting exposed to routine respiratory viral infections in their 4th and 5th years as well. But it should not be a matter of concern because that’s how their natural immunity gets boosted. But at the same time, children who are not protected by vaccines are more likely to get diseases like measles and whooping cough. These diseases are extremely contagious and can be very serious, especially for babies and young children. In recent years, there have been outbreaks of these diseases, especially in communities with low vaccination rates.

Parents should try to have their children vaccinated according to the schedule. A significant delay in vaccination puts children at risk of the serious diseases the vaccines could prevent.

If children miss a vaccine dose, parents should talk to their doctor about catching up with the schedule. Missing a dose does not require children to restart the series of injections from the beginning.

Vaccination does not need to be delayed if children have a slight fever resulting from a mild infection, such as an ordinary cold.

Some vaccines are recommended only under special circumstances—for example, only when children have an increased risk of getting the disease the vaccine prevents.

More than one vaccine may be given during a visit to the doctor’s office, but several vaccines are often combined into one injection. For example, there is a vaccine that combines pertussis, diphtheria, tetanus, polio, and Haemophilus influenzae type b vaccines in one injection. A combination vaccine simply reduces the number of injections needed and does not reduce the safety or effectiveness of the vaccines.

COVID-19 vaccine for children :

Most of the parents do ask us about vaccines against the coronavirus for children. The GOI has already started vaccinating children >12years of age in our country. Eventually, all children >2yerars of age will be given a vaccine against the CORONA virus.