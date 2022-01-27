Infertility is not an enigma

Infertility seems to be the commonest and most frequently discussed problem among New Age couples these days.

The reasons could be:

Late age of marriage

Delaying pregnancy planning

Focus towards career

Couples are working in different time zones and not able to spend time together.

So what is Infertility?

When one fails to conceive after 11 years of interrupted trying in the absence of any sexual issues.

What is the percentage of couples in India that are finding it difficult to conceive?

About 10-14% of the Indian population have infertility issues.

What causes infertility?

I. It can be because of problems in the female reproductive system/ male reproductive system.

II. A big group of people do not have any issues and that is known as “Unexplained infertility”.

How common is infertility?

An estimated 1 in 10 women in the reproductive age group will suffer from some form of infertility.

What are the type of infertility?

Primary – A woman who didn’t conceive even once.

Secondary – A women finding it difficult to conceive the second time following a successful first conception.

What are the risk factor in females?

It can be because of abnormal production of hormones (hormonal imbalance).

It could be because of uterine anomalies (presence of adenomyosis, fibroid, septum).

Ovarian dysfunction (absence of ovulation or irregular ovulation, e.g. polycystic ovaries).

It can be because of diseased fallopian tubes (pelvic inflammatory disease, previous history of ectopic pregnancy).

Psychological problems.

What are the risk factor in males?

Varicocele. (enlarged veins in the scrotum)

Injury to scrotum and penis.

High heat exposure (people working in industries where they are exposed to very high temperature. (e.g. drivers, cooks).

Genetic disorders.

Low sperm count.

Premature ejaculation.

Psychological problems.

This is basic information, so what should be the plan?

It is very important to meet the consultant who is an expert in infertility to understand and analyse your problems.

Today with technology and medication most of the health issues can be treated.

Once you undergo the required blood investigations and imaging techniques, we can come to the decision as to what type of infertility we are dealing with.

The treatment can be:

Only counselling, where couples are reassured and many of them become pregnant.

Few couples may require medication and the same is prescribed. (E.g. Oral medication and injections)

Some couples may require interventions like IVF and ICSI and they are offered those treatments.

I. It is very important to understand that most of the conditions are treatable.

II. It is essential to address the problems early so that the outcome will be positive.

Dr. Wahida Suresh

By Dr. Wahida Suresh

Lead Consultant – Obstetrics, Gynecologist and Infertility Specialist

Rainbow Children’s Hospital, Chennai.

