Impact Of Covid19 In Children Vaccination Schedules

What should be done if certain due vaccines are missed?

This is a common situation in the COVID-19 pandemic. The parents have to be reassured that the vaccination schedule can be resumed without any need to restart the series. Multiple vaccines in one sitting and using the minimum permitted interval between two doses of the same inactivated vaccine can be practiced to complete the schedule in the shortest possible time. Multiple epidemics of measles occurred in 2015 in Guinea because of the interrupted immunization during the Ebola outbreak.

The principles need to be followed as recommendation by IAP

• The birth dose of OPV, BCG, and hepatitis B vaccine should be administered within 24 hours of birth or as early as possible after birth. If for any reason this is not done, these vaccines should be administered at the first contact with the healthcare facility.

• The primary vaccination series and the vaccines for outbreak-prone diseases should be prioritized for example DPT, hepatitis B, Hib, OPV/IPV, rotavirus, PCV, influenza, varicella, and MR/MMR. Postponing these vaccines is to be avoided.

• Multiple vaccines can be administered in the same session without fear of any increased adverse effects.

• We may use the shortest acceptable interval between two doses of the same vaccine if the prospective vaccinee reports to a health facility; and is unlikely to come for follow-up. For inactivated primary vaccines this is 28 minus 4 days i.e. 24 days.

• When missed (because of the logistic issues of transport etc.), hepatitis A vaccines and HPV vaccines may be administered after the priority vaccines have been given.

• When missed (because of the logistic issues of transport etc.), the booster dose(s) may be given at the next earliest available opportunity.

• If a child is in a healthcare facility for any reason, and eligible for immunization, this opportunity should be utilized for administering eligible vaccines.

Vaccine storage temperature will affect the efficacy of the vaccine

Yes, of course, vaccines must be stored properly from the time they are manufactured until they are administered. Potency is reduced every time a vaccine is exposed to an improper condition. This includes overexposure to heat, cold, or light at any step in the cold chain. Once lost, potency cannot be restored. The mere getting vaccine will not prevent infections unless it is properly stored.