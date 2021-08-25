Did you know: All about vaccines for your teen

Vaccines are not just meant for babies and younger children. Your teenager needs to build immunity too, especially as we live through the pandemic. Here are some myths and facts that you may not be aware of.

MYTH: My teen doesn’t need vaccines since he received them as a child.

FACT: DTP, a booster shot, is recommended for children aged 9-14 years. It offers protection against three separate diseases: Tetanus, Diphtheria and Pertussis.

MYTH: My child doesn’t need a vaccine because diseases like diphtheria, measles, whooping cough and tetanus are not serious.

FACT: All these diseases can cause serious complications and prove fatal. Babies need 3 shots at 6, 10 & 14 weeks of DTP (Diphtheria, Tetanus, and Pertussis (whooping cough) to build protection. These must be followed up with two booster shots in early childhood (18 months & 4-6 years of age). The teenage three-in-one booster is given at age 9-14 years.

MYTH: Only babies and toddlers can take the MMR vaccine.

FACT: Your teenager can still catch up on the MMR vaccine, which offers protection against Measles, Mumps and Rubella. Schedule a vaccination appointment, especially if your child is planning to go off to college or making plans to travel abroad.