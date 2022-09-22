scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 22, 2022

Soha Ali Khan goes shopping with daughter Inaaya, check the heart-melting video

"We got everything on our list!! #shopping #todolist #missionaccomplished," Soha captioned the post.

Soha-Ali-KhanSoha Ali Khan posts an adorable shopping video of daughter Inaaya (Source: Soha Ali Khan / Instagram)

Every mother dreams that their kids help them with household chores – folding clothes, cleaning the room, and buying household goods. Well, we cannot say for others but Soha Ali Khan’s daughter is surely doing it all.

Dropping an adorable video of Inaaya, Soha Ali Khan made us swoon over how the 4-year-old was helping the actor in her weekend shopping.

In the video, Inaaya was seen carrying a trolly cart as she moved from one shelf to another picking -butter, milk, carrot, nuts, and green veggies, while ticking her weekend shopping list. “We got everything on our list!! #shopping #todolist #missionaccomplished✔️,” Soha captioned the post.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi) 

The 4-year-old was dressed in a cute pink top, black leggings and white sports shoes. Wearing her hair in a half up -half down updo and accessorising it with baby pink tic tac hair clips,  she also sported a floral face mask. 

However, this is not the first time that Inaaya was seen helping her mother. Recently, the actor shared a weekend shopping list made by her daughter that listed products like milk, bread, and ice cream.

Soha Ali Khan Soha’s daughter is ready with her weekend shopping list (Source: Soha Ali Khan / Instagram)

However, what made us swoon over the post was how the little girl wrote the list. With incorrect spellings and broken handwriting, all you would do is have a hearty laugh on seeing the list.

In yet another video shared earlier, the 4-year-old, was seen folding her own clothes as Soha revealed a little trick for all the parents. “Saturday mornings are for chores — and we all pitch in,” she captioned the post.

