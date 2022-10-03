Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu’s daughter’s birthday was all about happy faces and loads of cuteness

Kids’ birthdays are extremely special and parents put their best foot forward to make the day even more special for their children. Gone are the days when balloons and crepe paper would be all that was required to celebrate a child’s birthday. So, if you are clueless about what you can do to make the day extra-special for your kid, take clues from parents Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu who just celebrated their daughter’s fifth birthday.

Pastel hues, floral and butterfly décor, mouth watering cake, and some swoon-worthy clicks, perfectly sum up Inaaya’s birthday party. Taking to Instagram, Soha shared a series of pictures from the lavish yet lowkey birthday party which will leave you in awe.

Inaaya looked adorable in a blue dress and a matching headband. Soha opted for a flowy maxi dress while Kunal kept it casual in a t-shirt and blue denim jeans.

In the first picture, Kunal is seen feeding a piece of the drool-worthy cake to the birthday girl and we are smitten by the click.

In another adorable snap, Inaaya was seen giving a kiss to Soha and the mother’s smile says it all.

The last picture shows the family together wherein Inaaya was seen giving a kiss to her father Kunal as he grinned.

The party was attended by Soha’s sister Saba Ali Khan and her industry friends, including Shahid Kapoor and his wife, Mira Rajput.

Earlier on Thursday, the couple took to Instagram to pen down a heartfelt note as they celebrated their daughter’s birthday. “And just like that… 5! 5 years of being called mama and papa. 5 years of having your heart walking around outside your body. 5 years of indescribable inexplicable indisputable love. A journey with the love of my life and 5 years with the life of our love 🧿 ❤️,” she captioned the post.

