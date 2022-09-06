scorecardresearch
‘We need to travel more’: When Soha Ali Khan’s daughter thought the human pyramid is Eiffel Tower

A few days ago, the actor had shared another adorable video, in which Inaaya was seen folding her own clothes.

Soha Ali KhanSoha Ali Khan has always shared glimpses of her daughter Inaaya in adorable videos (Source: Soha Ali Khan / Instagram)

Along with sharing her workout sessions, Soha Ali Khan candidly shares glimpses of her adorable daughter Inaaya on social media. From working out to folding clothes with her, Inaaya’s videos have always left the netizens in awe.

Yet again, the actor shared a funny story. Soha mentioned that her daughter had confused Dahi Handi — a ceremony seen during Janmashtami celebrations, in which people form a human pyramid — for Paris’s Eiffel Tower.

While sharing the two images parallelly she wrote, “My daughter pointed to a poster today and said, ‘Look mama, the Eiffel Tower’. It was the dahi handi event.”

“We need to travel more,” she quipped.

Soha Ali Khan, parenting Soha Ali Khan shared this Instagram story (Source: Soha Ali Khan / Instagram)

Recently, the actor had shared another such funny post on Instagram. In a video, Soha caught Inaaya painting a shoe while husband Kunal Khemu slept after promising to play with Inaaya. “Don’t fall for it ..,” she captioned the post.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi) 

A few days ago, she had also shared an adorable video wherein Inaaya was seen folding her own clothes. While sharing the step-by-step procedure, she wrote, “Saturday mornings are for chores — and we all pitch in.”

Also Read | |I struggled as a mother initially: Actor Soha Ali Khan

Soha explained how to make folding clothes enjoyable for your child with the easy-to-make shirt-folding board that requires only two things: cardboard and duct tape.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi) 

Step 1: Start by cutting up some old cardboard boxes. You’ll need to cut six large sheets of equally-sized cardboard.
Step 2: Place a folded shirt/t-shirt on top of them and trace the outline. Cut all six cardboards to the same dimensions as your child’s shirt/t-shirt.
Step 3: Lay them out in a 2/3 grid spaced at about a quarter inch from each other. Apply duct tape to the front and back of each of the top row edges.
Step 4: Number out the boxes to make it easier for your kid to follow the correct folding method.

When it comes to managing parenting responsibilities, Soha has been quite vocal about her challenges. Earlier, in an interview with indianexpress.com, she had said, “Well, [Inaaya] understands that the both of us have to be away from her for a certain stretch of time and she understands a little bit of the jobs that we do, she is just really good at letting you go to work.”

Advertisement
Also Read | |Soha Ali Khan shares a special trick on how to make kids fold their own clothes

However, she added, “It’s difficult because sometimes I hardly see her for two whole days. When I come home, she’s gone to school or to do one of her numerous extracurricular classes.”

“We are trying hard to be there for her, she wants someone to read her books and do the things that only family members can do,” she said.

