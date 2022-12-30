8 ways to stay mentally strong through 2023

Even as you celebrate the festive season of weddings and holidays and are gearing up for a fresh and adventurous 2023, the Covid crisis looms again. For many, the new year could be daunting. Physical and mental health go hand-in-hand and it impacts an individual’s moods, well-being, productivity and motivation. Being healthy is more than eating right and exercising. Therefore, it is important to keep these mental health tips in mind (and saved on your device) to prioritise your well-being and stay strong through the year.

Each of you might face different struggles in the new year – an intense anxious hour, a parenting fear, the stress of caring for a sick loved one and so on. As the problems differ, so do the coping styles and self-soothing ways. But no matter what your challenges are, your feelings are valid, even if no one else thinks so; you can take small and big steps to look after your mental health. Here is a list of 8 ways to achieve this:

1. Brighten your outlook – You can achieve this by consciously holding on to positive experiences and feelings for much longer and being grateful for them. Give less attention to the negative ones. Doing this will enhance your mental well-being significantly.

2. Find what helps you destress – Is it sitting on the couch with a blanket sitting cross-legged and meditating, walking outdoors, reading, getting a massage or playing video games? You need to rest and allow yourself to release pent-up stress doing what helps.

3. Compassion for yourself – Be compassionate to your mind and silence self-criticism. Do this by speaking to yourself the way your best friend speaks to you. This will enable you to stay calm and to prioritise your needs.

4. Vent your Emotions – When issues weigh you down and you can’t talk to someone, write it out and vent in a diary or journal. This is an effective way to let off things that are brewing, so you have a fresh start the next day. Include exercise in your schedule to boost your mood.

5. Quality sleep – To fit in everything, one often compromises on sleep. It allows your body and mind to recharge and is vital to your well-being. Start with fixing bedtime and rising time, follow it consistently and minimise distractions.

6. Strengthen family relationships – Communicate and spend quality time with immediate family members and loved ones. Consider doing an activity together, take initiative to support each other, and join a club or class. Researchers have found strong social connections are healthier.

7. Give back – Find a cause you are passionate about and meaningfully contribute. It could be to a pet shelter, supporting the education of a needy child, environmental campaigns or volunteering your time towards a cause. By contributing to a larger purpose, not only are you being purposeful but also developing positive personality traits and experiences.

8. New Experiences – Doing something new positively stimulates the brain. Challenge yourself to do something new in 2023 that you haven’t done or experienced before. It could be in the comfort of your home or outside. All you need is an open mind and some enthusiasm!

Shubhika Singh is a senior consultant psychologist specialising in young adults, and the co-founder of Innerkraft.com based in Kolkata

