scorecardresearch
Saturday, Oct 08, 2022

Sameera Reddy shares cute pictures of her daughter making dabbas: ‘The sweetest dabbawalla en route for a delivery’

From posting adorable videos of her kids to fun banter with her mother-in-law, Sameera Reddy keeps sharing glimpses from her day-to-day life

Sameera Reddy shares adorable pictures of her daughter (Source: Instagram/@reddysameera)

Sameera Reddy is one of the actors who keeps sharing glimpses from her day-to-day life. From adorable videos of her kids to funny banter with her mother-in-law, the actor keeps us entertained.

Giving a sneak peek into her world yet again, the actor recently shared pictures of her daughter, Nyra. In the first photo, the little girl was seen washing her hands wearing an apron that is bigger than her. Jokingly, Sameera wrote, “When the Apron is bigger than the Chef!.”

Sameera Reddy,

In the second picture, Nyra was seen walking around wearing a white chef coat as she carried a trolley stacked with dabbas. “The sweetest dabbawalla en route for a delivery,”  Sameera captioned the post.

Also Read | |‘I am kind to my body’: Sameera Reddy embraces her ‘cellulite’ and ‘curves’ as she pens a note on self-love

In another cute photo, Nyra was seen painting on the wall and Sameera wrote, “Future Picasso or graffiti artist.”

The actor has been vocal about her struggles as a mother. Earlier, the actor shared on the Facebook page of Humans of Bombay about the postpartum depression she developed following the birth of her first child.

“My vision of motherhood came from the superficial glam world that I was from,” she said. “But 9 months later, I weighed 105 kgs. And even as I held my gorgeous son in hand, it was as if I had no reason to be happy. I slipped into postpartum depression,” she added.

Advertisement
Also Read | |‘Only way forward is being true to ourselves’: Sameera Reddy pens a powerful note on body positivity

“My mother-in-law kept telling me, ‘Your baby is healthy, you have such a supportive husband…why are you so upset?’ I had no answer. After I was discharged from the hospital, I came home and cried my eyes out. There was also this guilt that I wasn’t being there for my son,” she continued.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sameera Reddy (@reddysameera) 

She further added that it continued for over a year after which she was also diagnosed with Alopecia.

Realising that it was “a deeper problem”, which had to do with her “insecurities as an overweight child, the stammering, the pressure of growing up with two talented sisters and an industry which constantly holds you under scrutiny”. However, she addressed her issues, which eventually helped her.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
The online gaming market in India, and proposed rules to regulate itPremium
The online gaming market in India, and proposed rules to regulate it
India miss a trick, Sanju Samson was the best No.5 option for T20 World CupPremium
India miss a trick, Sanju Samson was the best No.5 option for T20 World Cup
India-made syrups and deaths in Gambia: what we know so farPremium
India-made syrups and deaths in Gambia: what we know so far
Review: John Zubrzycki’s The Shortest History of India acts as an antidot...Premium
Review: John Zubrzycki’s The Shortest History of India acts as an antidot...

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 08-10-2022 at 11:10:56 am
Next Story

Shweta Bachchan says mom Jaya Bachchan ‘was very free with her slaps’ during her childhood: ‘She used to beat me a lot’

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 08: Latest News
Advertisement