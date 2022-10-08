Sameera Reddy shares cute pictures of her daughter making dabbas: ‘The sweetest dabbawalla en route for a delivery’

Sameera Reddy is one of the actors who keeps sharing glimpses from her day-to-day life. From adorable videos of her kids to funny banter with her mother-in-law, the actor keeps us entertained.

Giving a sneak peek into her world yet again, the actor recently shared pictures of her daughter, Nyra. In the first photo, the little girl was seen washing her hands wearing an apron that is bigger than her. Jokingly, Sameera wrote, “When the Apron is bigger than the Chef!.”

In the second picture, Nyra was seen walking around wearing a white chef coat as she carried a trolley stacked with dabbas. “The sweetest dabbawalla en route for a delivery,” Sameera captioned the post.

In another cute photo, Nyra was seen painting on the wall and Sameera wrote, “Future Picasso or graffiti artist.”

The actor has been vocal about her struggles as a mother. Earlier, the actor shared on the Facebook page of Humans of Bombay about the postpartum depression she developed following the birth of her first child.

“My vision of motherhood came from the superficial glam world that I was from,” she said. “But 9 months later, I weighed 105 kgs. And even as I held my gorgeous son in hand, it was as if I had no reason to be happy. I slipped into postpartum depression,” she added.

“My mother-in-law kept telling me, ‘Your baby is healthy, you have such a supportive husband…why are you so upset?’ I had no answer. After I was discharged from the hospital, I came home and cried my eyes out. There was also this guilt that I wasn’t being there for my son,” she continued.

She further added that it continued for over a year after which she was also diagnosed with Alopecia.

Realising that it was “a deeper problem”, which had to do with her “insecurities as an overweight child, the stammering, the pressure of growing up with two talented sisters and an industry which constantly holds you under scrutiny”. However, she addressed her issues, which eventually helped her.

