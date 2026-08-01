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Parenting begins with you: Why healing yourself helps raise emotionally secure children

Every parenting challenge is also an opportunity for self-discovery. Understanding how your own childhood influences your reactions can help build stronger, healthier relationships with your children.

parentingInstead of focusing only on changing your child's behaviour, become curious about your own (Ai generated image)
Written by: Alisha Lalljee
7 min readAug 1, 2026 09:00 AM IST First published on: Aug 1, 2026 at 09:00 AM IST

The moment you become a parent, you take on one of the most important responsibilities of your life. You promise yourself that you will love your child unconditionally, protect them from pain and give them everything you wished you had.

Yet, somewhere along the way, you realise that parenting is not only about raising a child. It is also about discovering yourself. As a psychologist, I have learnt that every child quietly reveals the parent behind the parent. Every tantrum, every disagreement and every emotional moment has the potential to teach you something, not just about your child, but about yourself.

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