World Idli Day 2019: Treat your child to these unique recipes

On World Idli Day 2019, which is celebrated on March 30, add a twist to your regular idlis and enjoy these three delicious recipes with your child, courtesy Chef Ajay Anand, Director of Culinary, Pullman & Novotel New Delhi Aerocity.
Tomato, Basil & Cheese Idli, Coconut Mousse
Ingredients
For Idli Batter
Idli Rice- 200gm
Urad Dal- 100gm
Salt – TT
Cooking Tomato – 50gm
Sweet Basil – 10gm
Bocconcini Cheese – 50gm
For Coconut Mousse
Coconut Milk- 100ml
Honey – 10gm
Agar Agar – 10gm
Green Chilli – 10gm
Salt – A pinch
Procedure
Soak the rice and lentil in water separately for 5-6 hours. Grind the lentil to a fine smooth paste, and the rice a little grainy (enough to feel a texture, like fine sand).
Mix the two ground ingredients with salt and enough water to form a batter of dropping consistency. Add chopped Tomato without seeds, Cheese & Basil Leaves. Leave covered, in a warm place to ferment to a spongy batter, overnight.
Steam them in an idli steamer and serve hot.
Cook all the ingredients of the coconut mousse and leave it aside to rest an infuse flavours.
Blend the above to a piping consistency and smooth texture.
Five Seed Idli, Chili Raindrops
Ingredients
For Idli Batter
Idli Rice- 200gm
Urad Dal- 100gm
Salt – TT
Chai Seeds – 5gm
Sesame Seeds – 5gm
Basil Seeds – 5gm
Melon Seeds – 5gm
Flax Seeds – 5gm
For Chili Raindrops
Fresh red Chilli – 100gm
Honey – 20gm
Sherry Vinegar – 20ml
Carrot Murabba – 100gm
Salt – A pinch
Procedure
Soak the rice and lentil in water separately for five to six hours. Grind the lentil to a fine smooth paste, and the rice a little grainy (enough to feel a texture, like fine sand).
Mix the two ground ingredients with salt and enough water to form a batter of dropping consistency. Add all the seeds to above batter. Leave covered, in a warm place to ferment to a spongy batter, overnight.
Steam in an idli steamer and serve hot. Skewer the Idli and serve with Chilli Raindrops.
Blend all the ingredients of chilli raindrop to a piping consistency and smooth texture.