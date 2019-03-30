World Idli Day 2019: Treat your child to these unique recipes

On World Idli Day 2019, which is celebrated on March 30, add a twist to your regular idlis and enjoy these three delicious recipes with your child, courtesy Chef Ajay Anand, Director of Culinary, Pullman & Novotel New Delhi Aerocity.

Tomato, Basil & Cheese Idli, Coconut Mousse

Ingredients

For Idli Batter

Idli Rice- 200gm

Urad Dal- 100gm

Salt – TT

Cooking Tomato – 50gm

Sweet Basil – 10gm

Bocconcini Cheese – 50gm

For Coconut Mousse

Coconut Milk- 100ml

Honey – 10gm

Agar Agar – 10gm

Green Chilli – 10gm

Salt – A pinch

Procedure

Soak the rice and lentil in water separately for 5-6 hours. Grind the lentil to a fine smooth paste, and the rice a little grainy (enough to feel a texture, like fine sand).

Mix the two ground ingredients with salt and enough water to form a batter of dropping consistency. Add chopped Tomato without seeds, Cheese & Basil Leaves. Leave covered, in a warm place to ferment to a spongy batter, overnight.

Steam them in an idli steamer and serve hot.

Cook all the ingredients of the coconut mousse and leave it aside to rest an infuse flavours.

Blend the above to a piping consistency and smooth texture.

Five Seed Idli, Chili Raindrops

Ingredients

For Idli Batter

Idli Rice- 200gm

Urad Dal- 100gm

Salt – TT

Chai Seeds – 5gm

Sesame Seeds – 5gm

Basil Seeds – 5gm

Melon Seeds – 5gm

Flax Seeds – 5gm

For Chili Raindrops

Fresh red Chilli – 100gm

Honey – 20gm

Sherry Vinegar – 20ml

Carrot Murabba – 100gm

Salt – A pinch

Procedure

Soak the rice and lentil in water separately for five to six hours. Grind the lentil to a fine smooth paste, and the rice a little grainy (enough to feel a texture, like fine sand).

Mix the two ground ingredients with salt and enough water to form a batter of dropping consistency. Add all the seeds to above batter. Leave covered, in a warm place to ferment to a spongy batter, overnight.

Steam in an idli steamer and serve hot. Skewer the Idli and serve with Chilli Raindrops.

Blend all the ingredients of chilli raindrop to a piping consistency and smooth texture.