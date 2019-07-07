World Chocolate Day 2019: Rocky Road to Quinoa Brownie, recipes your kids will love

On World Chocolate Day 2019, treat your child to these chocolate recipes that are not only tasty but also easy to make.

Rocky Road

By SHOR

Ingredients

For Brownie

Advertising

Dark chocolate 225 g, flour 120 g, unsalted butter 240 g, sugar 240 g, vanilla essence 1 tsp, baking powder 1 tsp, eggs 3

For Payasam

Milk 500 g, rice 40 g, sugar 30 g, milk made 75 g, rosewater 5 ml

Method

1. Boil milk in a pan

2. Add rice to the milk & let it thicken

3. Add milkmaid sugar and Rosewater in that stir for two minutes

4. Remove the mixture from the flame

5. Keep it aside till it comes to room temperature

5. Remove in a bowl keep it in the freezer

6. Pour on brownies

7. Serve cold

Advertising

Also Read| Your child will love these easy and yummy chocolate recipes

Healthy chocolate & Quinoa Brownie

By chef Anaya Banerjee

Ingredients

1 cup boiled quinoa, 2 tbs granulated sugar, ½ cup cocoa powder, 1 tsp baking powder, 2 tbs milk, 2 tbs butter, 3 eggs, 2 tbs honey, 1 tsp vanilla essence, 3 tsp choco chips

Method

1. In a bowl mix butter and sugar. Add eggs, using a hand blender mix it well. Process until Smooth.

2. Add Boiled Quinoa mix it well. Now add Coco powder & Honey beat it well using the blender. Add Baking powder & Vanilla essence process until smooth.

3. Now add Milk to the mixture mix it well.

4. Pour the prepared mixture into a butter greased mould. Garnish with Choco chips.

5. Preparing quinoa:- In a small saucepan, bring 1-1/2 cups (375 mL) water to a boil. Stir in quinoa. Reduce heat to low and simmer, covered, for 20 minutes. Remove from heat and let stand for 5 minutes. Fluff with fork. Transfer to a bowl; cool to room temperature.

6. Preheat oven to 180 degrees Celsius.

7. Bake in a preheated oven for 25-30 minutes or until tester inserted in center comes out clean. 8. Cool in pan on rack. Cut into squares. Serve dusted with icing sugar, if desired.

Also Read| This weekend, try these easy chocolate recipes

Chocolate and Dates cake with warm toffee sauce

By chef Pallavi Nigam Sahay

Ingredients

Warm water 300 ml, chopped dates 150 g, dark chocolate 100 g, 3tbsp milk, butter 100g soft, brown sugar 150 g, eggs 3, plain flour 225 g, baking powder 1 tsp, baking soda 1 tsp

For the toffee sauce

Golden syrup 275 g, light brown sugar 275 g, butter 100 g, cream 225 ml, vanilla extract 1/2 tsp

Method

1. Preheat the oven at 180 degrees. Line the cake tin with baking parchment.

2. Soak the dates in warm water.

3. Bain Marie the chocolate with milk

4. Put the butter in a bowl, and whisk, then add sugar to it, whisk it again till it’s no longer a grainy mixture but a smooth mixture. This is called creaming of butter and sugar.

5. Add egg one by one, keep whisking, it will cuddle first but if you keep whisking it will come along.

6. Add melted Chocolate to this mixture.

7. Also, add the dates along with its water.

8. Shift in the flour, baking powder, soda. Gently fold in everything do not whisk now, because if you whisk now you will incorporate lots of air, and you will get a very heavy cake instead of a light and fluffy one.

9. Pour into the prepared cake tin, and bake for one hour or until a skewer comes out clean. then let it cool down for 15-20 minutes before taking out of the baking tray.

Advertising

10. For the toffee sauce put everything together in a saucepan and boil for four to five minutes.