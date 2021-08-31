Why breastfeeding moms should eat citrus fruits

By Shivani Bavalekar

Fresh fruits and vegetables are an integral part of a lactating woman’s diet. While breastfeeding, you might wonder whether you can eat citrus fruits like oranges, sweet lime, amla or not. There are various myths saying that consumption of citrus food or fruit can curdle the mother’s milk, while the acidic nature of citrus fruit will cause acidity to the baby or give the milk a tangy flavour. But the fact is citrus fruits are a rich source of Vitamin C, flavonoids and fibre, and eating them can instantly uplift your mood, make you feel refreshed and also provide essential nutrients. Vitamin C plays an important role in wound healing, improving gastrointestinal function and energy. The body does not make vitamin C by itself, so daily intake is compulsory.

With respect to a lactating mother it is recommended to eat three to four fruits per day, out of which two should be citrus fruits to gain the below benefits. But we should also keep in mind that excess amounts of any food will irritate the baby, so the portion size should be controlled.

Below are a few effects of citrus fruits in lactating mothers:

It helps to increase the haemoglobin level of the mother, by helping in iron absorption. Always have citrus, lime, along with an iron-rich meal.

It keeps the mother hydrated, especially when she is breastfeeding.

It helps in wound healing postpartum.

It helps improve your immune function so that the baby can get a good amount of antioxidants and antibodies.

It may also play a role in preventing stretch marks post-delivery due to the collagen producing property.

It helps to cure digestive problems like bloating when taken in combination such as lime +mint water, amla juice, etc.

It also helps to reduce the inflammation in the body.

On consuming citrus juice such as lemon water while breastfeeding, it not only makes you feel refreshed but also hydrates you. This helps in producing adequate milk supply for your baby.

Few recipes which can improve your milk secretion and can provide essential nutrients to your little one:

Grapefruit and kiwi fruit salad: The combination of grapefruit and kiwi is a rich source of Vitamin C and fibre. It helps accelerate digestion and the immune system, boosts your metabolism, reduces cholesterol, and helps in wound healing. Tomato rasam: It is packed with rich dietary fibres, which adds bulk to your stool and enables smoother bowel regularity. Rasam is rich in thiamin, folic acid, vitamin A, vitamin C and this will help to increase your breast milk and provide essential nutrients to the baby . Lemon +mint water: This combination is good for our digestion as well as to reduce the bloating issues caused post-delivery. Orange/kiwi/sweet lime smoothie: Lactation smoothies are the best to consume as they are easy to make and are full of nutrients which help improve breast milk. Flavouring your water with vitamin C-rich agents like lemon, amla, etc., can be a good option to consume vitamin C on a daily basis. This will help you to stay hydrated.

(The writer is Senior Executive Nutritionist, Cloudnine Group of Hospitals, Navi Mumbai)

