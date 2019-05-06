Watermelon to bottle gourd: Your child should eat these foods to stay cool in summer

By Dr Seema Khanna

Diet is the most important part of summers. The heat makes you sweat which cools down the body but there is a constant loss of fluids and so, staying hydrated is very important. The foods you eat help you stay cool. Low fat foods–lean meat, eggs (adding peppermint and black pepper to them) can be consumed. This will complete the protein requirement of the day and cool down the endothermic heat of the body.

Raw veggies and fruits, specially watery ones like cucumber, watermelon, tomatoes, muskmelon, cantaloupe, bottle gourd, zucchini (specially the yellow one) and ridge gourd should be consumed. Include green chutney made of peppermint, coriander, green chilly (rich source of vitamin C), green mango in three main meals of the day.

The above foods help to maintain hydration, vitamin A and vitamin C nutrient in our body, which is very important to boost immunity and keep away from heatstroke. In India, spices are the most important part of cooking. Actually, after taking a spicy meal, the tingling feeling and accompanying swat keeps your skin and body temperature cool. Probiotics and probiotics with a tinge of peppermint are beneficial to keep away from heatstroke. Common probiotics are yoghurt, curd, buttermilk, ginger and few fermented foods like dhokla, idlis and uppam.

For children, at least 1.5-2 litres of water or any other form of fluid is required. Green chutney made of pudhina, green mango and coriander with mashed potato and butter milk will help maintain vitamin C level and save your child from heat stroke. Another good beverage is aam panna which is made with green mango, black pepper and cumin seeds with black salt. Moreover, a chilled glass of tomato and strawberry juice adding black pepper and black salt will save you from heat strokes. A different choice of quinoa and chickpea salad with lemon and coconut dressing, can also add cherry tomatoes and avocado with a tinge of jalapeno to keep your salad interesting.

Don’ts

Do not wait until you’re thirsty. Drink water throughout the day at least 2-2.5 l per day. Most importantly, never drink one litre of water at a stretch, it should be distributed to few hours.

The color of your urine should be clear and white, which is a guide to your hydration.

Avoid juice with sugar.

Dos

Downsize your meal to avoid digestive issues and maintain your weight.

Choose fresh juices over soft drinks.

Keep yourself hydrated.

Have a cup of blueberries, blackberries and strawberries everyday as they are loaded with antioxidants which will help prevent damage to tissues, sunburns reducing the risk of age related illnesses.

For all, most importantly, be hygienic.

One can follow these tips and ideas for a healthy summer time. These tips will keep the body hydrated, energized and rejuvenated. It will also help in prevention from heat strokes and summer loo.

(The writer is a consultant nutritionist.)