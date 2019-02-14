Valentine’s Day 2019: Treat your family to these desserts

On Valentine’s Day, celebrate love with your family by making these desserts, courtesy pastry chef Manumon, Le Cafe, Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre.

Rose berry valentine forest

Ingredients

Rose petal Feuilletine- Butter 200gms, sugar 200gms, egg white 66gms, flour 200gms, rose petal powder 20gms

Berry Baked yoghurt- Yoghurt 800gms, double cream 700gms, condensed milk 800gms, berry puree 100gms, fresh berry slice 50gms, vanilla pod 1no

Raspberry foam- Raspberry puree 200gms, water 300gms, sugar 150gms, lecithin 3gms

Vanilla Marshmallow- Confectioners sugar 360gms, water 100gms, silver gelatine sheet 20gms, vanilla pod 1nos

Crunchy chocolate coating- Milk chocolate 500gms, cocoa butter 300gms, roasted almond crunch 400gms

Preparation method

Rose petal Feuilletine

Cream butter and sugar, add egg white slowly and make a smooth paste. Add flour and rose petal powder, mix well and spread on a parchment paper and bake it in the oven at 180 degrees Celsius for six minutes or till it become golden brown colour.

Berry Baked yoghurt

Boil the berry puree with sliced berries and vanilla pod, squeezed out the seeds and mix with the puree. Keep aside and allow to cool. Mix the yoghurt with condensed milk and cream, make a smooth batter. Add berry mixture in to the batter and mix well. Pour the batter in a laminated tray and bake in the oven on a water bath at 160 degrees Celsius for 20-25 minutes. Allow to cool and keep it in a refrigerator for overnight to set.

Raspberry foam

Warm the berry puree with water, add the sugar and pectin in to the puree. Use a hand blender to beat the mixture to make berry foam. Take out the foam from the top and use for plating.

Vanilla Marshmallow

Soak gelatine in the iced water and keep aside, boil the water with vanilla pod, squeezed out the seeds and mix with the water. Add soaked and drained gelatine in to the water. Mix well and dissolve it.

Keep the confectioners’ sugar in a mixing bowl and pour the gelatine solution in to the sugar. Beet well with medium speed till it become a soft peak stage. Take out from the mixing bowl and allow to cool. Make it small pieces and coat it with crunchy chocolate and use it in the plating.

Crunchy chocolate coating

Melt the chocolate and cocoa butter, mix together and temper it properly. Add the almond crunch and mix well. Keep the temperature 29 degrees Celsius to coat the marshmallows.

Berry parfait Hazelnut white chocolate sable

Ingredients

Berry parfait- Egg yolk 12nos, caster sugar 110gms, berry puree 300gms, cream cheese 150gms, double cream 300gms

Hazelnut streusel- Ground hazelnut 440gms, flour 480gms, caster sugar 360gms, butter 400gms

Hazelnut White chocolate pressed sable- Hazelnut streusel 900gms, cocoa butter 40gms, puffed rice 120gms, clarified butter 140gms, melted white chocolate 300gms

Flexy Berry- Raspberry puree 500gms, sugar 150gms, liquid glucose 60gms, pectin 4gms

Preparation method

Berry parfait

Boil the sugar with little water till 120 degrees Celsius, beat the egg yolk and add the sugar syrup slowly and make a soft peak texture. Add berry puree, cream cheese and finally add double cream. Pour it in a mould and freeze overnight.

Hazelnut streusel

Mix all the ingredients in mixing bowl until it become a crumble texture, bake the crumble in a reheated oven for 12 minutes at 165 degrees Celsius. take out from the oven and allow to cool.

Hazelnut White chocolate pressed sable

Mix everything together and put it in the desired mould and press with a flat bottom tool. Keep it in the refrigerator until ready to use.

Flexy Berry

Heat the berry puree, 100gms of sugar and glucose in a heavy bottom pan, once it reach 60 degrees Celsius add the remaining sugar and pectin and cook well. Spread it on a silipat and keep in the oven for 12 minutes at 140 degrees Celsius.