Try these yummy wraps!

Try out these recipes for yummy and healthy wraps, courtesy Irfan Sayyed, Chef De Cuisine, Renaissance Mumbai.

Beetroot Quinoa Galette

Beetroot and quinoa are sources of multiple proteins and vitamins which are essential for children. Beetroot increases brain activity, protects the liver, is a natural cleansing agent and a cure for anemia. Quinoa is a great antioxidant.

Ingredients

Beetroot 1 | Quinoa 30 gm | Potato 1 | Cottage Cheese 20 gm | Chopped garlic 5 gm | Salt as per taste | Black Pepper Powder as per taste | Fresh Parsley 10 gm | Olive Oil 40 ml | Curry powder 5 gm | Bread Crumb 10 gm | Oregano 5 gm

Method

Boil beetroot and potato and then grate it.

Soak quinoa for 15 minutes and then strain it completely.

Take a pan, add olive oil, garlic, curry powder, sauté it and then add grated beetroot, potatoes, quinoa, grated cottage cheese, chop parsley give a nice stir.

Now add some bread crumb and make a patty out of it.

Take a pan, add some olive oil, grill the patty and it’s ready to serve.

Multigrain Whole Wheat Chicken Wrap

Multigrain whole wheat contains fibres for digestion, lowers cholesterol, cancer risk and blood pressure, regulates blood sugar, redistributes fat and reduces asthma risk.

Ingredients

Whole wheat Chapati 2 | Chicken Breast julienne 120 gm | Onion Julienne 5 gm | Tomato Julienne 5 gm | Bell Peppers Julienne 5 gm | Tahini Dip 3 tsp | Salt as per taste | Cumin Seeds 5 gm | Black Pepper Powder as per taste | Fresh Mint Sprig 10 gm | Fresh Coriander 10 gm | Olive oil

Method

Make soft dough of wheat flour by adding salt to it and knead with some water and olive oil. Then allow it to rest for 20 minutes.

Roll nice flat chapati bread and crush it with multigrains. Cook in the pan from both sides with a drizzle of some olive oil.

In a pan, heat olive oil, add cumin and once it cracks, add onion, tomato, bell peppers and sauté until translucent. Then add the chicken, sprinkle some salt and pepper powder and finish it with chopped coriander, mint sprig and chaat masala.

Now take the chapatti, add the cooked mixture drizzle, some tahini dip and roll it.

The wrap is ready to serve.