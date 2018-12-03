Treat the kids to Butternut Squash Lasagne and Tortellini with Mushrooms

Go ahead and try these one-dish meals, courtesy Swasti Aggarwal, Food Strategist, Foodhall and Chef Tyagi of Shangri-La’s Eros Hotel, New Delhi.

Butternut Squash Lasagne recipe



A vegetarian lasagna that is the perfect one-dish dinner solution for weekends and family get-togethers. (Cooking Time: 45 minutes | Serves: 4 to 6 people)

INGREDIENTS: For Butternut Squash mixture: Butternut Squash or Pumpkin, roasted; 500g | Garlic, peeled and minced; 2 tsp | Olive Oil; 2 tbsp | Red and Yellow pepper, cut into dices; 1 cup, each | Thyme; 1 tsp | Seasoning; to taste

To Assemble: Butternut Squash & Pepper mixture 1 kg | Pasta sheets, blanched 1 packet | Tomato sauce or Arrabiata sauce 1 can (300g) | Cheese Sauce or Cream Sauce 1 can (300g) | Cheese (Mozzarella & Parmesan cheese), grated 1 ½ cup | Parsley, chopped 1 tbsp

METHOD: For the Butternut Squash mixture: Heat oil and saute chopped garlic and diced red, yellow peppers. Next, peel and cut the pumpkin into large chunks. Add seasoning, olive oil and roast it in the oven. Once cooked, add the diced, roasted pumpkin to peppers and mix well.

To Assemble: Cook pasta sheets until al dente and keep aside. Add cheese sauce in lined baking dish and place the pasta sheet over it. Add the tomato sauce over the pasta sheet along with a layer of butternut squash mixture. Drizzle the cheese sauce over the butternut squash mixture, then sprinkle grated mozzarella cheese over it and top it with a cooked pasta sheet. Repeat the process in the same order to make three layers. Cover the top layer with a pasta sheet and pour tomato sauce over it. Cover it with grated parmesan & mozzarella cheese. Bake in a preheated over at 200 degree C for 20 to 25 minutes or until it is golden brown on top.

Tortellini with Mushrooms in Brown Butter recipe



A great fan of using butter in certain classic dishes, Chef Tyagi of Shangri-La’s – Eros Hotel, New Delhi gives a recipe of one of his signature dishes. (Cooking Time: 1 hour | Serves: 4 people)

INGREDIENTS: For the pasta dough: 500 gm pasta flour or refined flour | 12 egg yolks

For mushroom filling: 350 gm butter | 8 sage leaves | 100 gm porcini mushrooms | 200 gm butter mushrooms | 100 gm fresh ceps | 10 gm chopped garlic | Arqa Fleur de sel to taste | 100 gm chopped onions | Few sprigs of fresh thyme | 50 gm grated parmesan

METHOD: To make the pasta dough: On a clean surface, add flour and make a well in the centre. Place one egg yolk and fold the flour inward into the eggs, using your hands. Knead and fold in a circular motion. Repeat the process until all the egg yolks and mixed with the flour. Add salt and continue kneading until you have a smooth dough. Cover it with a moistened paper towel and let rest for 10 minutes.

To make the mushroom filling: Take a heavy bottom pan with 50 gm of butter, sauté shallots and garlic on medium heat until golden brown. Add mushrooms, thyme, salt and pepper. Cook until mushrooms are tender and there is no water in it. Once it is cool, add half of the parmesan cheese into it and keep it aside.

For brown butter sauce: In a large skillet, heat remaining butter and add sage leaves. Cook until the butter begins to brown, but be careful not to burn it. The sage simply has to crisp up. When done, pick out sage leaves and set aside on paper towel.

Advertising

To make tortellini: Divide the pasta dough into half. By using pasta machine roller attachment, roll out pasta dough into a thin sheet. Add more flour to your countertop working space. Spread the sheet on working space and cut into a square (6 cm x 6 cm). Place the mixture in the centre and apply little egg on the edge and fold it into a half triangle then join the two corners of the triangle to give a shape of tortellini. Repeat and make tortellini with rest of the dough and mixture. Bring water to a boil and add 2 tsp salt. Add tortellini and cook for 4 minutes. When cooked, strain and serve in a pasta bowl. Top each serving with browned butter sage sauce. Garnish with sage leaves and grated parmesan.