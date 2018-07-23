Get creative Get creative

It’s a good idea to plan your kid’s tiffin a week in advance. Try out these healthy, yet delicious recipes!

For mums, the most daunting task is to make interesting tiffins for their children, as they have to not just be tasty, but healthy too. According to Chaitali Basak, mum of two boys, “The food not only has to taste good, but look appealing too. Sandwiches are boring; I am a home baker and love to bake interesting breads, sausage rolls, cinnabons, and pies for my kids, all from scratch. Also I make it a point to give them a mix, to keep a variety-from dates, to nuts to fruits to olives—it’s a perfect balance of food groups for them.”

Some tips to follow:

Plan well in advance. I have a weekly planner on my fridge, wherein I plan tiffin ideas throughout the week. That saves me time and some of the things can be prepared in advance like buying grocery or chopping or making a batter.

Always have a tiffin with divided compartments, so you can add some fruits, nuts, dates, cut salads, olives, boiled corn as well as the main food item. This will ensure that kids will have a balanced meal.

If they dislike vegetables it’s always good to camouflage it in a way that makes it look appealing, for example, Broccoli and cheese muffins, Chapatti spinach quesadillas, oats with vegetable idlis, etc. Kids love colour, so add a lot of colour using veggies.

Try and use cookie cutters shapes for cutlets or parathas or make it more creative by using ketchup as a smiley on a sooji pancake- there is lots one can do!

Also pack food according to the weather conditions as you don’t want your child having stale food.

Try these recipe ideas, they are quick and easy and, trust me, your kids will love them:

CHEESE AAPE

(A healthier version of cheese balls)

Ingredients

For the batter

1 cup sooji | Half cup curd | Salt to taste | Pinch of baking soda | Red chilli powder to taste

In a bowl, add 1 cup sooji. Then add half cup curd to it, salt, a bit of red chilli powder, a pinch of baking soda and mix well. Set aside for an hour. In case you are making the batter at night, add the salt and baking soda in the morning. Make sure there are no lumps. Let it stand for half an hour after beating it well.

Take cheese sticks and cut them into 1 inch pieces or you can even use grated cheese.

Put a drop of oil in the Paniyaram or Aape pan.

Then fill a quarter of it with the sooji mix.

Add the chopped cheese.

Then cover it with the sooji mix. Let it cook on medium flame and keep turning it up and down.

They would be slightly brown once done.

These can also be made with leftover vegetables along with cheese.

Time saving tip- Make the batter at night.

QUICK AND EASY EGG SANDWICHES

(Makes 2 sandwiches)

Boil 1 egg and grate it (Both the yolk and white). | 1tsp butter | 1tsp cheese spread | some grated cheddar cheese | Salt and pepper to taste | 1/4 tsp mustard powder

Mix the ingredients into a paste and spread it on the bread. You can use multi-grain or whole wheat bread too.

These are perfect travel sandwiches too. The filling can be put inside a croissant or a chapatti roll to give it a twist.

Time saving tip- Make the paste at night, but store it in the fridge in a tightly closed container.