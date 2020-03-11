This mom has a genius parenting hack to get her kid to eat healthy

If given a choice, a child would consume all kinds of junk food, instead of having green leafy vegetables, and other healthy fruits. (Getty/Thinkstock) If given a choice, a child would consume all kinds of junk food, instead of having green leafy vegetables, and other healthy fruits. (Getty/Thinkstock)

Children are fussy eaters and this is a known fact. Sometimes parents have to bend backwards and pull new tricks so as to get them to eat anything healthy. If given a choice, a child would consume all kinds of junk food, instead of having green leafy vegetables, and other healthy fruits. Which is why this mother has come up with a unique hack so that kids all over the world, and their parents, can benefit from it.

Blogger Jane Stine shared a picture on her Facebook account — that of a spaghetti squash, with a Winnie the Pooh sticker on it, with a caption that read: “Here’s my best parenting hack. You know how kids always want Paw Patrol yogurt or Disney waffles or whatever? Bring your own stickers to the grocery store and start sticking. Today we’re having Winnie the Pooh brand spaghetti squash. It goes perfectly with Toy Story broccoli. (sic)”

The picture Stine shared with her Facebook post. (Source: Facebook/Jane Stine) The picture Stine shared with her Facebook post. (Source: Facebook/Jane Stine)

This is a pretty clever parenting hack for those parents who have run out of ideas to get their kids to eat nutritious food. By carrying your own stickers to the grocery store, you can stick them on any piece of food item that you want your child to consume. Stine’s genius hack has a humorous twist to it, too, one that many parents will understand and appreciate. Kids are known to get drawn to cartoon characters. As such, it is great to use it to their advantage and make it a win-win situation for both the parties. The next time, you can stick something on bitter gourds, green leafy veggies, fruits like bananas, grapes and oranges, among others.

In a separate instance, another mother had shared her parenting hack on social media. Sarah Hornung, school administrator and mother of two kids had posted a picture of her refrigerator packed with healthy food items and written: “After grocery shopping I always wash and prep all of the food that is considered self-serve in our house. Self-serve for my kiddos means help yourself without asking and it’s always an okay snack (any time of day, bedtime snacks, etc). It also helps me when I’m packing lunches and snacks, or as a side dish when dinner doesn’t include something they will definitely eat or if we have a busy/late night. There’s something about having things truly ready to grab that makes kids eat it. I could leave the baby carrots in a bag or leave the grapes on the stems but they wouldn’t eat it.”

Clinical Nutritionist Prachi Mandholia believes that if parents put in that little extra effort to make the preparation, the way your child would enjoy it, they can make them to eat it. “Children do not like big chunks of vegetables, so ensure that you prepare a nice recipe with small pieces of veggies. Make it so colourful that it attracts your child’s attention. Get all your creativity out on the table and watch them dig in,” she says.

