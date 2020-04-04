These healthy drinks will boost your child’s immunity

Healthy shots Healthy shots

To keep your child healthy this season, it is important to ensure they have a good immune system. Here are some healthy drinks that you can give your little one to boost their immunity.

Beetroot Carrot Ginger Juice

By Gudiya Chadha, owner and proprietor, All Elements

Ingredients

Carrots – 180 gms

Beetroot – 170 gms

Pealed Apple – 180 gms

Ginger – 2 tsp

Lemon Juice – 2 tsp

Read| Immune deficiency in children: Treat the problem early at its root

Beetroot Carrot Ginger Juice Beetroot Carrot Ginger Juice

Method

Cut the vegetables and apple in cubes.

Put in a mixer and blend it till it becomes a thick smoothie.

Pour it into a glass.

Put a thin slice of lime at the side of the class to decorate.

Serve it.

Try these shot recipes too, courtesy by Chef Moina Oberoi, consultant and menu curator, All Good Deli.

Turmeric, Honey and Lime Shot

Ingredients

Fresh turmeric juice- ½ tsp

Lime juice- 1.5 tbsp

Honey- ½ tsp

Warm water – 20ml

Method

Mix The turmeric in the lime till it is nicely dissolved.

Add warm water and honey and stir till it’s all integrated. Your shot is ready.

Kefir and Lime Shot

Ingredients

Plain Kefir – 25 ml

Lime juice – 1 tbsp

Filtered water- 10 ml

Method

Mix the kefir in the lime till it is nicely dissolved.

Add warm water and honey and stir till in its all integrated. Your shot is ready.

Activated Charcoal, Honey and Lime Shot

Ingredients

Activated charcoal- ½ tsp

Honey- ½ tsp

Lime Juice- 1.5 tbsp

Warm Water- 20 ml

Method

Mix the charcoal in the lime till it is nicely dissolved.

Add warm water and honey and stir till in its all integrated.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Parenting News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd