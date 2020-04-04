These healthy drinks will boost your child’s immunity

To keep your child healthy this season, it is important to ensure they have a good immune system. Here are some healthy drinks that you can give your little one to boost their immunity.
Beetroot Carrot Ginger Juice
By Gudiya Chadha, owner and proprietor, All Elements
Ingredients
Carrots – 180 gms
Beetroot – 170 gms
Pealed Apple – 180 gms
Ginger – 2 tsp
Lemon Juice – 2 tsp
Method
Cut the vegetables and apple in cubes.
Put in a mixer and blend it till it becomes a thick smoothie.
Pour it into a glass.
Put a thin slice of lime at the side of the class to decorate.
Serve it.
Try these shot recipes too, courtesy by Chef Moina Oberoi, consultant and menu curator, All Good Deli.
Turmeric, Honey and Lime Shot
Ingredients
Fresh turmeric juice- ½ tsp
Lime juice- 1.5 tbsp
Honey- ½ tsp
Warm water – 20ml
Method
Mix The turmeric in the lime till it is nicely dissolved.
Add warm water and honey and stir till it’s all integrated. Your shot is ready.
Kefir and Lime Shot
Ingredients
Plain Kefir – 25 ml
Lime juice – 1 tbsp
Filtered water- 10 ml
Method
Mix the kefir in the lime till it is nicely dissolved.
Add warm water and honey and stir till in its all integrated. Your shot is ready.
Activated Charcoal, Honey and Lime Shot
Ingredients
Activated charcoal- ½ tsp
Honey- ½ tsp
Lime Juice- 1.5 tbsp
Warm Water- 20 ml
Method
Mix the charcoal in the lime till it is nicely dissolved.
Add warm water and honey and stir till in its all integrated.
