Thai green curry to cake: 5 recipes to treat your kids to during lockdown

Milk bread Milk bread

If you are looking for easy recipes to make in quarantine that does not require a ton of ingredients, we have got you covered.

To make meal planning as easy as possible for you and your family amidst this coronavirus outbreak, we’ve rounded up five recipes that call for fewer main ingredients, from the chefs of Academy of Pastry and Culinary Arts. So, here are a few ideas for your meals and desserts but before trying these out, do not forget to wash your hands!

Milk Loaf / Milk Bread by Chef Niklesh

Ingredients

Quantity (Gr)

Flour refined – 500

Salt – 10

Yeast – 4

Sugar – 55

Anchor Milk – 3 degrees Celsius 160

Eggs – 3 degrees Celsius 120

Anchor Butter – 3 degrees Celsius 100

Method

1. Mix all ingredients together except butter until 23 degrees Celsius.

2. At 23 degrees Celsius, add in cold butter then mix more until 25 degrees Celsius at 2nd speed

3. Allowed the dough to proof one hour then fold them in 4 ways

4. Leave overnight in the fridge.

5. Divide into 9*100 Gr, shape and egg wash twice.

6. Allow the dough to proof for 30-45 minutes and bake at 180°C until golden brown

White butter cake by Chef Angelo Van Toorn

Ingredients

Quantity (Gr)

Anchor Butter – 140

Sugar – 290

Eggs – 100

Vanilla – 5

Salt – 5

Anchor extra whip whipping cream – 200

Flour – 215

Baking Powder -5

Method

Emulsify butter with sugar

Add in eggs gradually

Add in salt and vanilla

Add in cream

Add in sifted flour and baking powder

Cast in a piping bag

Chocolate Butter Cake

Ingredients

Quantity (Gr)

Anchor Butter – 140

Sugar – 295

Eggs – 100

Callebaut Cocoa Powder – 40

Salt – 5

Anchor Extra Whip Whipping Cream – 200

Flour – 215

Baking Powder – 5

Method

Same process as Vanilla butter cake

Cast in a piping bag

Pipe the 2 dough in a mould until 60 per cent full

Pipe on line of softened butter

Leave it to rest overnight in chiller and bake 145 degrees Celsius

for one hour

Cool down, and glazed with liquid tempered couverture

Thai Green Curry Thai Green Curry

Thai Green Curry by Chef Rob Cross

Ingredients

Quantity (Gr)

Chicken Thigh (Bone In) – 350

Green Curry Paste – 115

Kaffir Lime Leaves – 4

Small Green Chili (Smashed) – 3 nos

Fresh Coconut Milk – 225 +225

Chicken Stock – 380

Thai Basil Leaves – 12

Fresh Coriander – 20

Fish Sauce – 20

Palm Sugar – 20

Thai Eggplants – 120

Method

Sweat the green curry paste with oil over medium heat until fragrant, add ½ the amount of coconut milk and stir until the oil surfaces

Clean the kaffir lime leaves by removing the leaf stalk

Add the chicken and kaffir lime leaves; continue cooking until the chicken is almost done

Add the remaining coconut milk, palm sugar and season with fish sauce

Bring to boil, add baby eggplants, and cook for 5 minutes or until baby eggplants are softened

Add Thai basil, stir and remove from heat

Garnish with fresh coriander, Serve

This dish can be served with plain rice or fried noodles depending on your preference

Lemon cake Lemon cake

Lemon Cake by Chef Rubani

Ingredients

Quantity (Gr)

Butter – 70

Sugar – 145

Eggs – 50

Flour – 108

Baking Powder – 2.5

Cream – 100

Lemon Zest – 1.5

Method

Using a wooden spoon cream together the butter, lemon zest & sugar till light & fluffy

Slowly add in the eggs & mix till the eggs are incorporated into the mixture

Once all the eggs have been been mixed, fold in the flour & baking powder

Lastly mix in the cream

Pour the batter into a well oiled tin

Bake at 160 degrees Celsius for 25 to 30 minutes

Goan Prawn Curry Goan Prawn Curry

Goan Prawn Curry by Chef Eureka Araujo

Ingredients

Quantity

Coriander seeds – 1 tbsp

Cumin seeds – 1 tsp

Kashmiri red chillies – 4 nos

Soaked tamarind – 2 nos

Onion – 1 nos

Garlic – 7-8 cloves

Turmeric – 1 tsp

Ladyfinger – 4 nos

Fresh prawns – 10-12 nos

Salt to taste

Method

Dry roast together the coriander seeds, cumin seeds & Kashmiri red chillies

In a grinder, grind together the grated coconut, half an onion, peeled garlic & the dry roasted mix. Grind till a fine paste

In a gravy pan, sauté the remaining chopped onion. When the onion becomes translucent add the masala paste

When the masala comes to a boil, add the ladyfinger & some water & let it cook for 10 minutes

Add salt to taste & check consistency of the curry. If its too thick you can add some more water

Lastly, add the fresh prawns, two minutes before the curry is ready

Your curry is now ready

