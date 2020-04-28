Thai green curry to cake: 5 recipes to treat your kids to during lockdown

If you are looking for easy recipes to make in quarantine that does not require a ton of ingredients, we have got you covered.
To make meal planning as easy as possible for you and your family amidst this coronavirus outbreak, we’ve rounded up five recipes that call for fewer main ingredients, from the chefs of Academy of Pastry and Culinary Arts. So, here are a few ideas for your meals and desserts but before trying these out, do not forget to wash your hands!
Milk Loaf / Milk Bread by Chef Niklesh
Ingredients
Quantity (Gr)
Flour refined – 500
Salt – 10
Yeast – 4
Sugar – 55
Anchor Milk – 3 degrees Celsius 160
Eggs – 3 degrees Celsius 120
Anchor Butter – 3 degrees Celsius 100
Method
1. Mix all ingredients together except butter until 23 degrees Celsius.
2. At 23 degrees Celsius, add in cold butter then mix more until 25 degrees Celsius at 2nd speed
3. Allowed the dough to proof one hour then fold them in 4 ways
4. Leave overnight in the fridge.
5. Divide into 9*100 Gr, shape and egg wash twice.
6. Allow the dough to proof for 30-45 minutes and bake at 180°C until golden brown
White butter cake by Chef Angelo Van Toorn
Ingredients
Quantity (Gr)
Anchor Butter – 140
Sugar – 290
Eggs – 100
Vanilla – 5
Salt – 5
Anchor extra whip whipping cream – 200
Flour – 215
Baking Powder -5
Method
Emulsify butter with sugar
Add in eggs gradually
Add in salt and vanilla
Add in cream
Add in sifted flour and baking powder
Cast in a piping bag
Chocolate Butter Cake
Ingredients
Quantity (Gr)
Anchor Butter – 140
Sugar – 295
Eggs – 100
Callebaut Cocoa Powder – 40
Salt – 5
Anchor Extra Whip Whipping Cream – 200
Flour – 215
Baking Powder – 5
Method
Same process as Vanilla butter cake
Cast in a piping bag
Pipe the 2 dough in a mould until 60 per cent full
Pipe on line of softened butter
Leave it to rest overnight in chiller and bake 145 degrees Celsius
for one hour
Cool down, and glazed with liquid tempered couverture
Thai Green Curry by Chef Rob Cross
Ingredients
Quantity (Gr)
Chicken Thigh (Bone In) – 350
Green Curry Paste – 115
Kaffir Lime Leaves – 4
Small Green Chili (Smashed) – 3 nos
Fresh Coconut Milk – 225 +225
Chicken Stock – 380
Thai Basil Leaves – 12
Fresh Coriander – 20
Fish Sauce – 20
Palm Sugar – 20
Thai Eggplants – 120
Method
Sweat the green curry paste with oil over medium heat until fragrant, add ½ the amount of coconut milk and stir until the oil surfaces
Clean the kaffir lime leaves by removing the leaf stalk
Add the chicken and kaffir lime leaves; continue cooking until the chicken is almost done
Add the remaining coconut milk, palm sugar and season with fish sauce
Bring to boil, add baby eggplants, and cook for 5 minutes or until baby eggplants are softened
Add Thai basil, stir and remove from heat
Garnish with fresh coriander, Serve
This dish can be served with plain rice or fried noodles depending on your preference
Lemon Cake by Chef Rubani
Ingredients
Quantity (Gr)
Butter – 70
Sugar – 145
Eggs – 50
Flour – 108
Baking Powder – 2.5
Cream – 100
Lemon Zest – 1.5
Method
Using a wooden spoon cream together the butter, lemon zest & sugar till light & fluffy
Slowly add in the eggs & mix till the eggs are incorporated into the mixture
Once all the eggs have been been mixed, fold in the flour & baking powder
Lastly mix in the cream
Pour the batter into a well oiled tin
Bake at 160 degrees Celsius for 25 to 30 minutes
Goan Prawn Curry by Chef Eureka Araujo
Ingredients
Quantity
Coriander seeds – 1 tbsp
Cumin seeds – 1 tsp
Kashmiri red chillies – 4 nos
Soaked tamarind – 2 nos
Onion – 1 nos
Garlic – 7-8 cloves
Turmeric – 1 tsp
Ladyfinger – 4 nos
Fresh prawns – 10-12 nos
Salt to taste
Method
Dry roast together the coriander seeds, cumin seeds & Kashmiri red chillies
In a grinder, grind together the grated coconut, half an onion, peeled garlic & the dry roasted mix. Grind till a fine paste
In a gravy pan, sauté the remaining chopped onion. When the onion becomes translucent add the masala paste
When the masala comes to a boil, add the ladyfinger & some water & let it cook for 10 minutes
Add salt to taste & check consistency of the curry. If its too thick you can add some more water
Lastly, add the fresh prawns, two minutes before the curry is ready
Your curry is now ready
