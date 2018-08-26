Raksha Bandhan 2018: Craving something sweet? Try these smoothies

Happy Raksha Bandhan 2018: Almond Apricot Smoothie, courtesy Pune Baking Company, JW Marriott Hotel Pune Happy Raksha Bandhan 2018: Almond Apricot Smoothie, courtesy Pune Baking Company, JW Marriott Hotel Pune

Raksha Bandhan 2018: We all love our sweets and desserts, including the kids. But, that doesn’t mean you can’t indulge your sweet tooth and eat healthy too. This Raksha Bandhan, how about making something sweet, but nutritious too? We’re sure the kids won’t be complaining either! Try these recipes for super healthy, yet delicious smoothies, courtesy the Pune Baking Company, JW Marriott Hotel Pune and Le Meridien, Goa, Calangute. These are quick and easy to whip up if you suddenly have little guests over.

Apricot Almond Smoothie recipe

Ingredients:

Fresh apricot 8 pieces | Almond 8 pieces | Honey 60 ml | Vanilla yogurt 2 tbsp | Butter 1 tbsp | Low fat milk 90 ml | Ice

Method:

Take all the ingredients in a blender, and blend together for 50 seconds at least. Garnish with broken or crushed almond chips.

Avocolada smoothie, courtesy Le Meridien, Goa, Calangute Avocolada smoothie, courtesy Le Meridien, Goa, Calangute

Avocalada Smoothie recipe

Ingredients

1 ripe avocado | 3 cups of diced pineapple (chilled) | 1 cup spinach | 1 cup kale | 2 cups of coconut water | 3 tsp of lime juice | 1 tsp of coconut butter or oil | 2 tsp of vanilla extract

Method:

Put avocado, diced pineapple, spinach, kale, coconut water, lime juice, coconut butter, and vanilla into the blender. Blend until smooth. Serve chilled.