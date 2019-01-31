Sushi burger to broccoli pizza: Recipes your child won’t be able to resist

Wondering what new dishes you can make for your child? Here are three easy recipes you can try at home.

Sushi Burger

Chef Prasad Parab, Happy House Kitchen, Girgaum Chowpatty

Ingredients

Sushi Rice (80 gms)

Nori sheet (1 pc)

Vegetable burger patty (80 gm)

Salt

Barbeque Sauce (30 gms)

Cheddar Cheese thinly sliced

Peri Peri Powder

Vegetable Mayonnaise

Lettuce

Method

1. Cook sushi rice in equal volume of water in rice cooker (please note you have to cook rice in bulk quantity if you are cooking it in rice cooker, otherwise you can cook it in appropriate sized saucepot)

2. Fry vegetable burger patty until golden in refined oil

3. Mould the rice in round shape using small cake mould ring

4. Mix peri peri powder in mayonnaise

5. Clean lettuce and keep in fridge in perforated container for excess drain of water in it

6. Place the sushi rice moulded in a serving plate. Top with lettuce, then fried burger patty, thin sliced cheddar cheese and then peri peri mayonnaise. Cover the burger with another rice moulded

7. Drizzle barbeque sauce on top

8. You may serve this dish with French fries

Broccoli pizza

Vivek Swamy, Executive Chef, Out Of the Blue and Deli By The Blue

Ingredients

Broccoli -1 head (1kg approx) finely grated

Any gluten free flour (including rice flour ) – 150gm

Salt – to taste

Pepper – 4-5 gms

Mozzarella cheese – 250gms

Vegetables – anything you choose

Method

1. Finely grated the broccoli in a cheese grater and then add a pinch of salt and mix well

2. Now take the grated broccoli in a muslin cloth and let the whole mix hang for about 2hours to let all the water out

3. Add your pepper, 50 gm gluten free flour(binder) and any other seasoning you like (Cajun spice, oregano, chilli flakes or even some fresh herbs) & mix well.

4. Now on a well floured and greased tray , place a six-inch round mild /cake mould and place upto 75gm of the broccoli mixture in it and flatten it to reassemble a pizza.

5. Now bake this in the oven at 180 degrees Celsius for four to six minutes until the mix holds up together..

6. Now let the pizza cool down and then you can store it in the fridge for up to two days .

7. When u are ready to eat just take the pizza , add any of your favourite toppings along with cheese

8. On a non stick tray place the pizza to go into the oven

9.bake the pizza at 265 degrees Celsius for about two to three minutes until the base crisps up a bit.

10. Pull out the pizza and now it’s ready to serve..

Galaxy doughnut Recipe

Chef Rakhee Vaswani, Owner, Palate Culinary Academy and Studio

Ingredients:

Flour- 125gms

Sugar- 20gms

Salt- 3gms

Yeast- 10gms

Butter- 20gms

Egg- 1

Milk- 40ml

Improver- a pinch (optional)

Gluten- a pinch (optional)

Method:

1. Mix all the ingredients together except milk.

2. Make a soft dough with milk and keep it aside for 5 minutes.

3. After 5 minutes of resting, roll into a thick sheet and cut with a round cutter and a smaller round in the center.

4. Keep the round rings for proofing for about ½ hour.

5. Heat oil and fry the rings till golden brown.

6. Keep for cooling and dip it into the glaze and garnish with sprinkles.

For the galaxy icing:

White chocolate – 250gms

Different food colour – as required

Neutral gel – 100gms

Method:

1. Melt white chocolate in the microwave or you can also double boil.

2. Pour the melted white chocolate in 4 different bowls and add any food colour of your choice to each bowl.

3. Pour the colours in one single bowl, making sure not to mix.

4. Take a piece of doughnut, dip it half way into the coloured chocolate bowl, drizzle it will to drop off the excess and keep aside to dry.

5. Feel free to sprinkle edible glitter to add to the look.

6. Lastly, dip it in to the neutral gel to give it a shiny effect