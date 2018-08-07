Superfoods are your child’s superheroes

Make your kid healthy and strong! (Source: Dreamstime) Make your kid healthy and strong! (Source: Dreamstime)

Superfoods are nutrient-rich foods that speed a child’s mental development and accelerate their overall growth.

By Naavnidhi K Wadhwa

Every parent frets over their child’s food habits and aims to include the right amount of proteins, minerals and fats in their daily diet. Unfortunately, no matter how much you force a child to eat healthy, there will be some nutrients that are lacking in their diet.

To tackle this issue, nutritionists have come up with a special category of foods called Superfoods that aid in speeding a child’s mental development and accelerating their overall growth. Like the role of superheroes, these superfoods are nutrient-rich foods that are easy to procure, have a combination of high protein and fibre, with healthy fats as well.

I have seen parents load their shopping carts with packaged items that claim to be superfoods. While this might be true to a certain extent, I would not recommend them. The first and foremost stop on your shopping agenda should be the local vegetable and fruit markets.

Pick up fruits and vegetables that are as close to colours available in nature; these are packed with natural nutrients. Look out for apples, berries, avocados, nuts, milk, tomato, curd, oats, black beans and, for the non-vegetarians, you have salmon, eggs and chicken, which are loaded with nutrients and are the top-rankers among superfoods.

However, as a coach for Psychology of Eating and diet, I recommend that we look at not just our shopping carts but within ourselves as well. All the superfoods individually or collectively will not be able to provide any nutrition if the body that is consuming it is not in the correct state of mind. You can repaint an old car and put new engine oil to lubricate it, but when the engine itself is weathered and worn out then the car will not give mileage.

Including rainbow colours in your foods is a good idea; but one must not forget that a rainbow forms only after the storm clears and the rain settles. Similarly, all the natural ingredients and superfoods in your meal will benefit you only when your mind too is at peace and relaxed. A hurried meal gulped in between classes will give the child acidity, while a relaxed meal on a day off will energise the child.

Some superfoods, that are packed with nutrients, are easily available:

Nuts: For years, Indian mothers have fed their children a healthy dose of almonds soaked in milk; walnuts are great for the brains, cashews for the eyes.

Curd: Which Indian mother does not set curd at home? Curd is an essential part of any Indian meal and is great for digestion, improving bone strength and immunity.

Eggs and Chicken: Eggs are a great source of protein and vitamins B2, D, B6, B12 and minerals such as zinc, iron and copper. Similarly, chicken provides selenium, which contains antioxidants that help the immune system.

So before you force-feed your child with nutrient-packed meals, sit back, relax, connect with your child and enjoy a meal together. This is the best and most recommended method of allowing superfoods to become superheroes.

(The writer is a coach for Psychology of Eating, diet planner & NLP expert.)