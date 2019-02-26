Is you child craving spicy food? Try these recipes from Rayalaseema

Try these delicacies from the southern region of India and indulge in the traditional spicy taste of Rayalaseema, a geographic region in Andhra Pradesh, courtesy Chef Valli, ibis and Novotel Bengaluru Outer Ring Road.

Nattukodi Pulusu with Ragi Sankati

Ingredient: For 2 portions

Powder Masala: (Mix all the ingredients below after slow roasting and make affine powder) Coriander seed 1tbsp, Red chili 10gm, Kebab chili 15gm, Garam Masala powder 10gm

Paste (Make a paste with the below mentioned ingredients)

Ingredients

Melon seed 30gm, fresh coconut 30gm, cashew nut 30gm, oil 50gm, curry leaf 5gm, onion paste 100gm, ginger garlic paste 20gm, turmeric powder 5gm, green chilli 2 no, coriander powder 30gm, red chili powder 30gm, tomato puree 100gm, chicken curry cut 500gm, chop fresh coriander 20gms

Method Take a pan, heat oil add curry leaf green chili, onion paste, ginger garlic paste, turmeric powder, coriander powder, red chili powder and sauté for 2 mins. add tomato pure and the chicken, nicely sauté them till it gets a nice colour, then add the Paste as mentioned above, sauté well, add water and salt as required and cook till the chicken is cooked properly.

Add the above mentioned Powdered masala and chop coriander to finish.

Serve the dish with Ragi Sankati

Ragi Sankati

Ingredients:

Water 400ml, old rice 200gm, ragi flower 100gm, salt to taste

Method:

Wash and soak the rice in water for 30 mints.

Boil 400ml water and cook the rice till it is over cooked, sprinkle the ragi flour on top of the rice, covet it and keep it for 8 mints, after that mix the rice and the flour properly, make the balls when the mixture is still hot.

Pachi Pulusu

Ingredients

Green chilli roasted 5 no, oil 10gm, red chilli 3gm, zeera 5gm, coriander leaves 15gm, green chilli 2 no, tamrind 100gm, onion 100gm, chop green chilli 2 no, chop onion 100gm, chop green chilli 2 no, rock salt to taste, chop coriander 20gm, chop tomato 100gm, water 500gm

Method: Roast green chilli and put oil in pan then put zeera and chop red chilli and roasted well and then add roasted green chilli and crushed it well, put aside, take a bowl add corander, green chilli, onion, tomato salt mash it lightly, then add tamarind with water mix it well then add crushed masala add salt to taste

Alasandala vada

Ingredients

Soak lobia dal 200gm, chop ginger 15gm, chop green chilli 10gm, fennel seed 5gm, coriander powder 5gm, chop curry leaves 5gm, oil 500gm, rice flour 30gm, chop onion 50gm, red chilli 2 no, salt to taste

Method: Take soaked lobia dal and crushed it well, add all ingredients, mix it well add salt to taste and then make a tikki like a patty, deep fry it.