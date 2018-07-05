Say yes to yoghurt, even during a cold!

Are you consuming enough yoghurt? It’s loaded with health benefits. Are you consuming enough yoghurt? It’s loaded with health benefits.

Yoghurt can be quite beneficial for the body. It contains calcium, protein and bacteria, which aid digestion and adequate absorption of nutrients.

By Ritesh Bawri

Did you know? Yoghurt (or curd) is loaded with health benefits!

Yoghurt is made when you culture milk. Widely consumed in Asia, Europe and other parts of the world, it contains bacteria, which is very good for you. The bacteria used to make yoghurt is called yoghurt culture. It includes a particular strain of bacteria known as Lactobacillus delbrueckii subsp. bulgaricus and Streptococcus thermophilus. The word yoghurt itself is derived from the Turkish word yoghurt which means to knead or thicken.

GREAT FOR THE GUT!

If you are vegetarian, you would be missing a trick if you did not eat yoghurt. It has a ton of calcium and protein. It comes with good bacteria that help you build bacteria in your gut. Gut bacteria is linked to proper digestion, good health and adequate absorption of nutrients. Good bacteria in the stomach is also related to mental health and well being. It is not therefore surprising that doctors recommend taking all steps necessary to consume bacteria that help you build your gut bacteria.

Besides yoghurt has phosphorous, potassium, sodium, vitamin A, Vitamin D, choline and folate. Child or adult, consuming yoghurt daily is excellent for you. There are some who recommend drinking low-fat yoghurt. If the source of the milk is right, you may be better off having full-fat dairy. The fat of the milk in moderation is right for you.

CURD CAN HELP WITH A COLD!

You can have about 100 grams of yoghurt per day. It has sugar, so you need to be careful about consuming too much. You can start your infant with yoghurt around the time when the child starts eating solids. There are myths that yoghurt is contraindicated for colds. In fact, the probiotics are more likely to help with your cold symptoms. Another common myth is that yoghurt should not be consumed at night. In general, eating three hours before you sleep is the best. In such cases, it would not hurt to drink yoghurt.

HAVE IT AS A SHAKE

Ayurveda asks you not to combine yoghurt and fruits, something that we commonly do. Ayurveda has deep science, and if you do follow it, the principles are sound. However, if you are not eating a well-balanced diet, perhaps start with yoghurt, even if it means combining it with fruit and then graduate to following the principles of Ayurveda. If your child does not like yoghurt, try giving it to them as buttermilk. You can spice it up with jeera, chilis and other spices. You can also make a yoghurt shake with fruits as an alternative.

(The writer is a nutritionist and physiologist, with ​a degree in Nutrition from Stanford University & Tufts University and a Certificate in Physiology from Harvard Medical School.)