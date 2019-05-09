Royal Baby Archie: Here’s what Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s baby will eat

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s royal baby Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor is finally here, putting all speculations to rest.

Like many other royal parenting traditions, the British royal family also has a traditional diet for royal babies. Parents need to get their babies started on a healthy diet for their growth and development. As for baby boy Archie, here is what he might eat as per royal traditions:

Breastfeeding

Babies in the royal family were traditionally not breastfed by their mothers until as recently as the 20th century, according to reports. The rule changed with Queen Elizabeth who alternated between breastfeeding and bottle feeding her children while Princess Diana nursed her children.

Kate Middleton, mother to three royal children, was reportedly encouraging about breastfeeding while speaking to mothers at St Joseph’s SureStart facility recently. And we are yet to see if Meghan will also breastfeed her son.

Fruits and vegetables

Once babies in the British royal family are old enough to be having solid foods, they are reportedly given pureed fruits and vegetables, from the Queen’s garden. Former royal chef Darren McGrady, for instance, was quoted talking about how he pureed Prince William and Prince Harry’s first meals of “steamed apples and pears” from the Queen’s Sandringham country retreat.

Princess Diana of course took William and Harry to McDonalds as boys. Kate’s children George and Charlotte, on the other hand, have also taken a liking to olives and cheese pasta, the mother had revealed earlier. In fact, her children also love cooking and cook for her sometimes.

Pureed meat

Royal children have traditionally been fed pureed meat from animals raised on royal grounds but Archie may not have it since Meghan reportedly plans to raise him on a vegan diet. Looks like cheese pasta may not be on his menu either.

No packaged foods

Packaged foods are usually avoided in the British royal household. Chef McGrady, who worked for 15 years in the royal household, had reportedly never seen packaged food being given to a royal baby. Kate’s children, however, are known to have packaged cereals. Prince George’s go-to breakfast, for instance, is cereal with sliced bananas on top.