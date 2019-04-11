Aam Panna to Rose Lassi: Try these summer drinks for kids

By Prachi Mandholia

Is the scorching heat leaving your kids tired and dehydrated? Whether they are playing outside or indoors, we need to keep up their fluid intake. Artificially flavoured drinks are something you do not want to play with.

Along with heat, summer brings a lot of fruits that can be used in drinks to keep the kids cool. Let’s take a look at a list of healthy summer coolers.

Aam Panna

A drink made from the summer fruit mango, it’s full of health benefits. Aam panna is a traditional summer drink that helps resolve a lot of issues. It restores body’s salt balance and keeps the stomach cool. All you need to do is boil raw mangoes, remove the pulp, add some water, jaggery and spices like cumin and rock salt. Refreshing!

Bael Sherbet

Bael or Wood Apple is a very cooling fruit. Soak the pulp in water for a few minutes. Then strain it along with the water. This bael sherbet will make an amazing summer cooler.

Rose Lassi

No drink can beat a glass of lassi on a hot summer day. Simply whisk some yoghurt and sugar or honey together. To make it interesting, add some rose petals to the lassi. A super cooling drink!

Watermelon Cooler

A summer fruit with high water content, watermelon is designed by nature to beat the heat. The vibrant red colour of the fruit is appealing for kids. Simply make this cooler by adding a few drops of lemon juice to a glass of watermelon juice. If you are looking for a refreshing summer drink, go for this cooler.

Lemonade

This is probably among the most hydrating drinks. It’s a perfect mix of salt, sugar and water to prevent dehydration in summers. Lemonade is a favourite among kids. Add some spices like black salt and cumin to make it more interesting. Fresh and energising!

