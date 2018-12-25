Christmas 2018: Roast leg of lamb to Dundee cake, recipes for your festive platter

Christmas 2018: Wondering what food to prepare for the festival? Try these recipes, courtesy Neelabh Sahay, executive chef, Novotel Kolkata Hotel & Residences.

Roast Leg of Lamb

Ingredients:

2/3 cup olive oil, 1/2 cup plus 2 tablespoon dry red wine, 1/4 cup red wine vinegar, 2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar, 5 tablespoons fresh rosemary, diced, 10 garlic cloves, pressed, 5 lb leg of lamb, butterflied, with bone removed, salt and fresh cracked pepper to taste

Method:

Mix all the ingredients, except the salt and pepper, in a big glass bowl and add the lamb.

Turn several times with your hands to make sure that all the lamb is covered. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate for at least 24hours, turning every now and then.

Remove from the fridge about an hour before roasting, in order to bring lamb to room temperature.

Remove lamb from marinade and sprinkle generously with salt and fresh cracked pepper.

Roast the marinated lamb leg in a pre-heated oven at 180c for 50 mins. (Regulate the duration depending on desired doneness)

Remove lamb from the oven and keep aside for 20 minutes to allow the juices to settle down.

Carve and serve.

Vanilla crescents

Ingredients:

600gm soft butter, 180 grams caster sugar, 5gm salt, 120gm egg yolk, 500gm flour, 300gm almond powder, 15gm cinnamon powder, 10gm vanilla beans

Method:

To make delicious Vanilla Crescents, cream the butter and sugar till it gets light and fluffy.

Add egg yolks to the above mixture followed by vanilla beans.

Sieve all the dry ingredients together and fold in the mixture.

Make small balls, make it flat and twist the edges. Bake at the temperature of 180 degrees Celsius.

Finally dust the icing sugar on top of it.

Dundee cake

Ingredients:

1500gm butter, 1500gm sugar, 30 nos. egg, 2kgs flour, 40gm baking powder, 4 nos. orange zest, 4kgs fruit mixture as required, blanched almonds

Method:

To make the Dundee cake beat the butter and sugar together till it gets soften.

Add eggs one by one to the above mixture. Sieve all the dry ingredients and keep ready (flour, baking powder).

Add orange zest followed by black jack and beat the mixture for a while.

Add the dry ingredients and fold the mixture slowly. Finally add the fruit mixture to it.

In the end, arrange the blanched almonds on top of the cake mixture which gives a beautiful finish to the cake.