Republic Day 2020: Treat your child to these ‘tiranga’ recipes

Republic Day 2020: Try making tiranga pulav Republic Day 2020: Try making tiranga pulav

By Kuhoo Gupta

Republic Day 2020 recipes: There are millions of reasons that make us Saare Jahan Se Achcha, Hindustan Humara! This year will mark the 71st Republic Day celebration in India and will be celebrated all over the country. This year, since the day will be observed over the weekend, we can create a palate of these three extraordinary colours for our children and family.

So keeping up the Tirangaa storm, let us celebrate this phenomenal day together by getting to indulge in some exotic recipes infusing a tricolour twist.

So what are you plans for this weekend? How about embarking upon these Tirangaa delicacies, where each dish triggers patriotic emotions.

Tiranga Pulav

What we need

Rice, grated carrot, grated paneer, blanched spinach, jeera, ajwain, garlic, salt, oil

Method

Cook rice normally and divide into three parts.

Part 1 – Orange rice – take oil in a pan, heat it. Add grated carrots and sauté for a while. Add boiled rice and salt to it. Mix nicely to get orange rice.

Part 2 – White rice – take oil in a pan, heat and add jeera to it. Add grated paneer and saute for a while. Add boiled rice and salt to it. Mix nicely to get white rice.

Part 3 – Green rice – Take oil in a pan, heat and add ajwain and crushed garlic into it. Add blanched spinach, boiled rice and salt to it. Mix nicely to get green rice.

Set the three kinds of rice nicely in a serving bowl to accentuate the Indian tricolor flag. Serve with green coriander mint chutney and curd.

Read| Things to do in Delhi to inspire children to be patriotic

Tiranga Puri

Tricolor puri Tricolor puri

What we need

Whole wheat flour, Oil to fry puri, Haldi, Salt, Blanched spinach, Ajwain, Red chilly powder, garlic

Method

Preparing orange dough – Mix haldi and red chilly powder in lukewarm water and mix. Add salt and ajwain to whole wheat flour and use this orange coloured water to knead the dough. You can also use grated beetroot to make reddish dough instead of orange.

Preparing the white dough – Just knead a normal dough with flour and salt.

Preparing green dough – Add garlic, ajwain, blanched spinach, salt to the flour and knead the dough.

Now roll three circular puris, one of each colour. Place the orange puri on the platform, stack the white puri on top of the orange one. And then stack green puri on top of the white one.

Now roll this stack to make a cylindrical log of dough. Now cut thick slices of dough with a knife. Use each thick slice to roll with a rolling pin to create a puri which will have tricolour in a spiral fashion.

Deep fry the puri like you normally do.

Amazing designer tricolor puris are ready to serve!

Instant Tiranga Dessert in a Glass

Tiranga dessert Tiranga dessert

What we need

Boondi laddoo (motichoor laddoo), milkmaid, edible green colour, rasgulla, shot glass

Method

We are going to make an instant layered tiranga dessert with readymade items from the market.

For the bottom most green layer, crush few rasogullas, add green edible colour to it and mix. Using a spoon, fill 1/3rd of the glass with this green sweet layer. You can also replace this layer with homemade green peas halwa.

For the middle white layer, add milkmaid, a small layer, otherwise it will taste too sweet. You can also opt for home-made sewai kheer for the white layer.

For the topmost orange layer, crush few boondi laddoos and place them on the top using a spoon. You can also replace this with homemade carrot halwa.

Garnish on the top using dry fruits if you want.

A delicious looking instant dessert is ready to be savoured!

(The writer is founder of The K Junction.)

For all the latest Parenting News, download Indian Express App