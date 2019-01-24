Republic Day 2019: Tri colour pasta to salad, 4 recipes your child will love

Here are four tri colour recipes, courtesy Gopal Jha, executive chef, Grand Mercure Bangalore, which you can try at home on Republic Day. You can also involve your child in the cooking process.

Tri Colour Salad

Ingredients

Dressing

1/3 cup vinegar, 3 tablespoons honey or sugar, 1 tablespoon soy sauce, 1 teaspoon salt, 2 cloves of garlic, minced, 1 to 2 chili pepper sliced

Salad

1 medium green papaya, 1 large carrot, peeled and julienned, 1 to 2 cucumbers, julienned, 1/3 cup mint leaves, chopped, 4 tablespoons toasted peanuts

Method

Prepare the dressing: Mix all the ingredients for the dressing in a small bowl and set aside.

Prepare the papaya: Slice off the ends of the green papaya. Using a vegetable peeler, peel the outer skin. Slice off a layer of the papaya, creating green papaya shreds.

Toss the salad in a large bowl, mix the green papaya, carrots, cucumber, mint and peanuts. Pour in the dressing that’s been marinating and toss to coat the vegetables with the dressing. Serve immediately.

Tri Colour Macaroons

Ingredients:

1 cup almond flour, 1.5 cups powdered sugar, 3 egg whites, 1/4 teaspoon cream of tartar, 3 tablespoons white sugar, green food color, orange food color, white food color

Cream cheese filling

2 tablespoons unsalted butter, 100 grams cream cheese, 1 cup powdered sugar, 1 teaspoon vanilla extract, 2 teaspoons heavy cream

Method

Macaron shells:

In a bowl mix together almond flour and powdered sugar.

Start beating the egg whites using the wire whisk. As the egg white starts to foam a little, add cream of tartar. In a while, the egg whites will develop a shaving cream like consistency, start adding sugar.

Fold in the almond flour-sugar mixture into the egg whites in 3 parts. The batter should not be runny, it should be slightly thick.

Divide batter into three parts, leave one as such and add green and orange food coloring to remaining two and mix to combine. Transfer three colored batters to three different piping bags fitted with 1/2 inch round tip. Pipe the batter onto the cookie sheets.

Let the macarons sit at room temperature for 45 minutes Preheat oven to 300 degrees Fahrenheit. Once the shells have dried completely, bake macarons (one sheet at a time) at 300 F degrees for 15-17 minutes. Remove from oven and cool completely.

Cream cheese filling

Beat butter and cream cheese till smooth and creamy. Add powdered sugar, 1/2 cup at a time, mixing well after each addition. Add vanilla extract and mix till combined. Also add white food color.

Add heavy cream, 1 teaspoon at a time till you get the desired consistency. The filling should remain thick, so don’t add too much liquid.

Fill the macarons

Remove the macaron shells from the parchment paper once they have cooled completely.

Fill them with prepared cream cheese filling and enjoy!

Tri Colour Pasta

Ingredients:

200 grams of penne, 1 cup sliced fresh broccoli, 1 medium carrot, thinly sliced, 1/2 cup sliced green onions, 1/4 cup butter, cubed, 1 garlic clove, minced, 1 teaspoon dried basil, 1/2 teaspoon salt, 1/4 teaspoon pepper, 1/4 cup dry white wine, 1/4 cup shredded Parmesan cheese

Directions:

Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Add penne to the water and cook for eight to 10 minutes.

In a large skillet, cook the broccoli, carrot and onions in butter for 3 minutes. Cover and cook for two minutes.

Drain penne; add to skillet and toss. Sprinkle with cheese.

Tri Colour Thai Curry Rice

Ingredients:

2 tbs vegetable oil, 3 chicken breast fillets, sliced, 3 oranges, 1 onion, thinly sliced, 1/4 cup red curry paste, 400g can light coconut milk, 2 tbs fish sauce, 1 tbs brown sugar, 3 lime leaves, steamed jasmine rice, to serve, 1 bunch Thai basil, leaves removed, 1 long red chilli, thinly sliced, to serve

Method

Heat 1 tbs oil in a deep frying pan over medium-high heat.

Shred rind of 2 oranges, remove pith and segment. Juice remaining orange. Set aside.

Cook onion in the heated oil for two minutes or until softened. Add curry paste and orange rind and cook for 1 minute. Add coconut milk, orange juice, fish sauce, brown sugar and lime leaves. Stir until combined and mixture comes to the boil. Simmer for 2 minutes. Add orange segments. Spoon rice into serving bowls. Top with curry, fried onion, thai basil and sliced chilli.