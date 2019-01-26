Republic Day 2019: Lasagna and macaroon recipes you can try at home for your child

On Republic Day 2019, get your kids to help you in preparing these yummy dishes, courtesy Chef Neelabh Sahay, Executive Chef, Novotel Kolkata Hotel & Residences.

Tri colour smoke vegetable lasagna

Ingredients

For pasta dough

Refined flour 200gm, egg yolk 3, whole egg 1, olive oil

For tomato sauce

Advertising

Tomato ripe skinless 300gm, onion 30gm, garlic 15gm, basil 5gm, olive oil 10ml, oregano 5gm

For vegetables

Onions 100gm, peppers 100 gm, zucchini yellow 150gm, zucchini green 150gm, brinjal 150gm, spinach 200gm

For Bechamel recipe

2 tablespoons butter, 2 tablespoons flour, 1 1/4 cups milk, heated, salt, freshly ground pepper, saffron few pinch

Method

Pasta dough

Advertising

Mix all the ingredients and make firm dough and let it sit for a while.

After 20 minutes, roll the dough and make lasagna sheets.

Blanch lasagna sheets in the boiling water and do not forget to add salt in water.

Cool the sheets and keep it aside.

Tomato sauce

Chopped onion and garlic, saute in a pan with olive oil.

Add riped tomatoes roughly chopped.

Add basil, oregano, salt and pepper, and cook for 30 minutes.

Vegetables

Cut all vegetables in strips (julience).

s in a pan with olive oil and add salt-pepper. Cook vegetables on a high flame or can roast whole vegetables on charcoal.

Cool and keep it a side.

Bechamel recipe

Melt the butter in a heavy-bottomed saucepan. Stir in the flour and cook, continue stirring constantly, until the paste cooks and bubbles a bit, but don’t let it brown – about two minutes.

Add the hot milk, continuing to stir as the sauce thickens. Bring it to a boil. Add salt and pepper to taste, lower the heat, and cook, stirring for two to three minutes more. Remove from the heat. To cool this sauce for later use, cover it with melted butter to avoid forming skin on the sauce.

Add saffron in bechamel to make saffron- bechamel.

Final

Spread a thin layer of pasta sauce in the bottom of a baking dish.

Make a layer of cooked lasagna sheets.

Spread an even layer of saffron-bechamel sauce.

Spread cooked vegetables.

Make a layer of cooked lasagna sheets.

Spread an even layer of spinach mixture.

Spread an even layer of bechamel sauce.

Repeat those layers two times.

Top it with a final layer of Lasagna sheet. Spread more bechamel sauce and some tomato sauce, mozzarella, and parmesan cheese.

Tri colour macaroons

Ingredients:

Egg whites 0.5lt, icing sugar 1kg, almond 0.75kg, orange rind 5 p/c, saffron 1gm, pistachio puree 10gms

Method:

Whip the egg white until it becomes stiff.

Slowly start to add the sifted icing sugar. Fold in the grated chocolate, spices, and ground almond and cocoa powder. Last add the lemon juice.

Pipe the macaroon mixture onto rubber baking sheet using an N` 8 piping nossel.

Allow the macaroon to dry on top.

Bake the macaroons at 170 degrees Celsius until the top is dry and shining.

Advertising

Allow the macaroons to cool down and then immediately remove them from the baking trays and store them in an airtight container.