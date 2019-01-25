Republic Day 2019: Gnocchi to cheesecake, make these easy tri colour dishes

On Republic Day 2019, make these tri colour recipes for your children, courtesy Suresh Thampy, executive chef, Holiday Inn, Mumbai International Airport.

Gnocchi

Ingredients

2 potatoes, 100gm refined flour, 2 eggs, salt as per taste

Saffron Cream Sauce

100ml milk, 1gm saffron, 30ml cream, 20gm parmesan cheese, 10gm butter, 10gm refined flour

Method

Take mixing bowl add refined flour mash potatoes and eggs, Kneed well until smooth and soft.

Prepare soft dumplings.

Bring large pot of salted water to boil.

Add dumplings cook for three to five minutes until gnocchi have risen to the top. Drain and serve.

Saffron cream sauce

Take sauce pan, warm some olive oil add butter.

After melting butter add refined flour cook until light brown.

Add milk and heat well adds some parmesan cheese and saffron.

For serving

Plate boiled gnocchi and add saffron cream sauce on top.

Chicken Dim Sum

Ingredients

250gm chicken mince, 10gm ginger, 20gm onion, 10gm shitake mushroom, 20ml sesame oil, 100gm refined flour, water as per req salt as per taste

Method

For Dough

Take refined flour in a mixing bowl add sesame oil bowl followed by salt and water.

Kneed mixture well ensures that no lumps are formed.

For Stuffing

Take chicken mince in mixing bowl.

Marinate chicken with sesame oil, ginger, chopped onions, chopped shitake mushroom and seasoning.

Preparation

With the use of rolling pin flatten the roll in round shape.

Add stuffing inside and start bringing edges close and secure to make momos.

Cheesecake

Ingredients

800gm cream cheese, 500gm icing sugar, 8 egg yolk, 15gms corn flour, 15gm refined flour, 200gms amul fresh cream, vanilla essence few drops, 150gm cookie crum, 75gm butter

Method

Preheat the oven to 130 degress Celsius. Grease and line the base of a cake tin.

Place the biscuits in a plastic bag and crush with a rolling pin to fine crumbs.

Melt the butter and add the biscuit crumbs, stir to combine. Place in the base of the cake tin and spread in an even layer, then flatten it.

Bake in the oven for 10 minutes until it turns golden. Remove and leave to cool while you prepare the filling.

In a large bowl, beat together the cream cheese and sugar until smooth then add the sour cream, Vanilla essence and flour. Gradually add the eggs and vanilla essence beating well between each addition.

Pour the cream cheese mix on the biscuit base then bake in the oven for 45mins to 130 degrees Celsius. The cheesecake should be just set with a slight wobble and should still be cream on top with just a slight golden hint around the edges.

Once the cheesecake is cooked, turn off the oven and prop open the door and leave the cheesecake to cool in the oven- this prevents the top from cracking.

Once the oven is cool you can remove the cheesecake to cool completely before removing from the tin.