Republic Day 2019: Gnocchi to cheesecake, make these easy tri colour dishes

On Republic Day 2019, make these tri colour recipes for your children, courtesy Suresh Thampy, executive chef, Holiday Inn, Mumbai International Airport.
Gnocchi
Ingredients
2 potatoes, 100gm refined flour, 2 eggs, salt as per taste
Saffron Cream Sauce
100ml milk, 1gm saffron, 30ml cream, 20gm parmesan cheese, 10gm butter, 10gm refined flour
Method
Take mixing bowl add refined flour mash potatoes and eggs, Kneed well until smooth and soft.
Prepare soft dumplings.
Bring large pot of salted water to boil.
Add dumplings cook for three to five minutes until gnocchi have risen to the top. Drain and serve.
Saffron cream sauce
Take sauce pan, warm some olive oil add butter.
After melting butter add refined flour cook until light brown.
Add milk and heat well adds some parmesan cheese and saffron.
For serving
Plate boiled gnocchi and add saffron cream sauce on top.
Chicken Dim Sum
Ingredients
250gm chicken mince, 10gm ginger, 20gm onion, 10gm shitake mushroom, 20ml sesame oil, 100gm refined flour, water as per req salt as per taste
Method
For Dough
Take refined flour in a mixing bowl add sesame oil bowl followed by salt and water.
Kneed mixture well ensures that no lumps are formed.
For Stuffing
Take chicken mince in mixing bowl.
Marinate chicken with sesame oil, ginger, chopped onions, chopped shitake mushroom and seasoning.
Preparation
With the use of rolling pin flatten the roll in round shape.
Add stuffing inside and start bringing edges close and secure to make momos.
Cheesecake
Ingredients
800gm cream cheese, 500gm icing sugar, 8 egg yolk, 15gms corn flour, 15gm refined flour, 200gms amul fresh cream, vanilla essence few drops, 150gm cookie crum, 75gm butter
Method
Preheat the oven to 130 degress Celsius. Grease and line the base of a cake tin.
Place the biscuits in a plastic bag and crush with a rolling pin to fine crumbs.
Melt the butter and add the biscuit crumbs, stir to combine. Place in the base of the cake tin and spread in an even layer, then flatten it.
Bake in the oven for 10 minutes until it turns golden. Remove and leave to cool while you prepare the filling.
In a large bowl, beat together the cream cheese and sugar until smooth then add the sour cream, Vanilla essence and flour. Gradually add the eggs and vanilla essence beating well between each addition.
Pour the cream cheese mix on the biscuit base then bake in the oven for 45mins to 130 degrees Celsius. The cheesecake should be just set with a slight wobble and should still be cream on top with just a slight golden hint around the edges.
Once the cheesecake is cooked, turn off the oven and prop open the door and leave the cheesecake to cool in the oven- this prevents the top from cracking.
Once the oven is cool you can remove the cheesecake to cool completely before removing from the tin.