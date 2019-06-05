Treat your kids to this yummy Mango Pudding Cake

Try this recipe for Mango cake, courtesy Pastry Chef Waqar Ahmed, Hilton Bangalore Embassy GolfLinks.

Ingredients: 200 gm all-purpose flour | 1 tablespoon corn-starch | ¼ teaspoon salt | 1 ½ teaspoon baking powder | ½ teaspoon baking soda | 2 teaspoon vinegar or sour lemon juice | 80 ml cup oil | 70 gm granulated sugar | 240 gm fresh mango pulp thick | 120 ml plus 4 tablespoon milk at room temperature

Mango pudding

Ingredients: 100 gm mango pulp | 140 ml cup water | 2 teaspoon lemon juice | 2 tablespoon sugar | 2 teaspoon corn-starch | ¼ teaspoon vanilla extract | ½ teaspoon cardamom optional

For frosting/ icing

1 entire recipe of sturdy whipping cream – cream cheese frosting

Mango rose garnish

½ mango peeled

Instructions:

Pre-heat the oven at 350F/180C.

Preparing the pan: Brush two 6” cake pans or one 8” cake pan with oil on the bottom and the circumference too. Now dust it with some flour to coat the pan. Cut and line the pans with parchment round at the bottom.

Preparing dry and liquid ingredients:

In a large bowl sift all dry ingredients. In another bowl place all liquid ingredients and sugar. Whip until the sugar granules are almost melted. Now pour the liquid ingredients over the dry ingredients and whip until lump free. Do not over mix. Bake for 28-32 minutes or until the toothpick inserted in the centre comes out clean.

Once done, take it out of the oven carefully. Let the cake cool in the pans for 10 minutes. Now run a butter knife around the circumference of the cake to release it. Now invert the cakes on the cooling rack to cool completely. Loosely cover the cakes with a muslin cloth or kitchen towel to prevent drying out.

For the mango pudding

While the cake is baking, quickly blend or whisk the ingredients for the pudding together into a smooth paste. Add more sugar if the mixture isn’t sweet. In a non-stick pan cook the mixture on low heat stirring occasionally. Once the pudding mixture warms up, stir continuously scrapping the sides and bottom to avoid sticking.

The pudding is done when the mixture starts to thicken up and coats the back of the spoon well. The mango pudding should be done under 10 minutes start to finish. It will thicken more after cooling down.

Assembling the cake