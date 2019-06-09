Try this recipe for healthy Banana and Pumpkin Harvest Cake

The goodness of fruits makes this healthy recipe for Banana and Pumpkin Harvest Cake, courtesy Academy of Pastry Arts, even richer. Your kids are sure to enjoy this and it may well become a family favourite!

Ingredients:

240 gm oat flour

1 tsp baking soda

3/4 tsp baking powder

3/4 tsp salt

1/2 tsp each: cinnamon, ginger, pumpkin pie spice

360 gm mashed, ripe banana

120 gm pumpkin puree

120 gm maple syrup,

30 gm fructose

110 gm skim milk

vanilla extract

100 gm walnut, optional

Method:

Preheat oven to 180 C. Grease a 9×5 loaf pan and set aside. In a large mixing bowl, combine all dry ingredients. Whisk all liquid ingredients in a separate bowl, then pour wet into dry and stir to form a batter. Smooth into the prepared pan. If desired, press some extra chocolate chips into the top. Bake on the centre rack for 30 minutes. Do not open the oven door but turn off the heat and leave in for 10 additional minutes. Because ovens may vary, if it’s still undercooked after this time then just turn the heat back on and cook, checking every 5 minutes, until firm. Let cool completely, then cover and refrigerate overnight. Taste and texture will be much better the second day.