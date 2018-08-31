Try this recipe for nutritious Ghadwali red rice

Ghadwali red rice Ghadwali red rice

Introduce your family to the nutritious Ghadwali red rice, with this recipe courtesy Sidharth Bhardwaj, executive chef, JW Marriott Mussoorie Walnut Grove Resort and Spa. It’s a good way to introduce your child to the diverse cuisines of India.

Ghadwali red rice, more popularly known as Laal Chawal, is organically grown in the Purola region of Uttarakhand. This extremely nutritious rice comes with a firm texture and a nutty flavour and requires the same cooking time as that of white rice. The heavy rain in the high altitude Himalayan valleys is partly responsible for its firm texture and interesting flavour.

A perfect substitute for white rice or brown rice, the Himalayan red rice is also an important source of fibres, minerals and antioxidants. Being organically cultivated in the lush Himalayan valleys of Uttarakhand, the red rice is sure to boost your family’s daily dose of nutrition. The red rice is also helpful for patients with high blood sugar level. This dish is often served during fast as it is gluten-free.

Meethu Bhaat recipe

(Ghadwali local rice cooked with jaggery and coconut)

Preparation Time: 10 minutes

Cooking Time: 20 minutes

Serves: 4 persons

Ingredients:

Water 500 ml | Red rice grain 100 gm | Salt 10 gm | Ghee 10 gm | Jaggery 30 gm | Dry coconut 30 gm

Method:

Bring water to a boil in a medium saucepan. Stir in red rice and salt. Return to a boil over medium high heat.

Reduce heat and simmer, covered. Add grated jiggery to it.

Cook till the rice is tender and has absorbed all the water, for approximately 20 minutes (check only toward the end of cooking time). The rice will be studded with steam holes when ready.

Remove from heat and let stand. Add dry coconut and leave covered for 10 minutes. Add ghee and fluff with a ladle before serving.